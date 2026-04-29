One Underrated Trait in USC Freshman Quarterback Jonas Williams Stands Out

USC coach Lincoln Riley has always been incredibly diligent in the recruiting process when it comes to evaluating the quarterback position. It is always a very small list of signal-callers who receive an offer every cycle, less than a handful.

And during the 2026 cycle, the Trojans went all in on Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, who was committed to Oregon, before they flipped him in the early part of the spring.

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

Riley and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard spent an extensive amount of time evaluating and getting to know Williams throughout the recruiting process.

“When you watch the film, when you get a chance to go see him in person, very accurate passer, very athletic, can make all the throws that this offense requires,” Huard said. “The second part of it, which is even more important, is the intangible part, the intelligence piece, the family that he comes from, humility that he has shown. All the things that really make the difference in being a great quarterback or an average quarterback.

“And those are the things between your ears, your character, your work ethic, the way you affect people around you, which Jonas has made a tremendous impact on his freshman group. That's kind of where you start with your quarterback coming in, you start your leadership traits with those young guys, those guys that you room with, and that you signed with, and then it grows from there with your team. Everything that we were hoping he would be, he has been thus far, and I see that trend continuing as we approach the season."

Jonas Williams Trends Upwards During Spring Practice

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enrolling early has become the new norm in college football. Of the 35 recruits USC signed in its No. 1 class, 32 were on campus this spring. It’s a big reason why the Trojans started spring practice much earlier than previous years.

It’s incredibly valuable for freshman trying to earn immediate playing time. Williams is not competing for the starting job with Jayden Maiava, who is returning for his redshirt senior season. But for a quarterback, especially playing under Riley, getting a head start could pay dividends in the future.

“I think the thing he improved the most on was just the fact that every day he got better and better and better," Huard said. "A lot of young quarterbacks, especially their first spring, midway through spring because you start stacking installs and different plays and it all kinds of starts running together. Just really didn't with him. And I think the thing he did a really good job of, if he made a mistake on a play, he was very intentional about fixing it. Weren't a lot of repeated mistakes.

“So I think his overall grasp of the offense, and we got a chance to spend a lot of time together, even before he got here, and he came here prepared. Obviously, you can never prepare for actual live bullets on the field, it's a different deal. But I think he handled himself well. He plays with a tremendous amount of confidence, which I think for a young quarterback is required. And obviously he benefits from having some great players around him as well, and he obviously makes the guys around him better also.”

Outlook of USC's Quarterback Room Post-Spring

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Maiava is the Trojans unquestioned starter as the former UNLV transfer enters his third season with the program. The redshirt senior has started 31 career games between the two schools and is coming off a year where he finished first in the country in QBR and first in the Big Ten in passing yards.

Williams and sixth-year senior Sam Huard are the two remaining scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. It is worth noting that Williams was the second quarterback behind Maiava during drills the last week of spring practice, which could indicate he moved up the depth chart.

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