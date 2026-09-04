How to Watch USC vs. Fresno State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

As the season slowly progresses, so does the level of competition for the No. 14 USC Trojans. A week after beating San Jose State 42-26, the Trojans face a slightly taller task hosting a Fresno State team that’s looking to begin a new era in a revamped Pac-12 Conference with a statement.

The game also serves as a homecoming for Fresno State coach Matt Entz, who served as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach on Lincoln Riley’s staff in 2024.

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz celebrates with running back Johnathan Arceneaux (0) after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC enters the matchup as the favorite, but Fresno State has a history of playing physical football and enters 2026 as one of the more promising Group of Five programs. And while there were plenty of positive takeaways from the Trojans’ season opener, there are still areas in which the Trojans will need to improve if they hope to be the College Football Playoff team many are expecting them to be.

And after USC's week 0 attendance numbers went viral, the Trojans will hope for a much stronger showing from its home crowd as the competition begins to get tougher.

How to Watch:

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV: FOX

Fans can stream the matchup on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com (with TV provider login), as well as through live TV streaming services carrying local FOX affiliates such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for Fresno State vs. USC:



Spread: USC -21.5 (-110) | Fresno State +21.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 51.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Moneyline: USC -2700 | Fresno State +1150

Preview:

There was plenty for the USC Trojans to build on after their season-opening win over San Jose State. USC finished with 505 yards of total offense, scored 42 points, converted 9-of-13 third downs and scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava looked more than comfortable in his return to the Coliseum, the running game produced four touchdowns and several young players from the Trojans’ No. 1-ranked freshman class immediately made an impact.

However, one of the biggest answers USC found in Week 0 was in its receiving room.

With presumed leading receivers Tanook Hines and NC State transfer Terrell Anderson unavailable, the Trojans found out quickly that they have plenty of depth behind their top options. True freshman Trent Mosley led the way with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. Fellow freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt added four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown. Maiava completed passes to nine different receivers, with 10 Trojans recording at least one reception.

Now, with Hines and Anderson expected to be back against Fresno State, Riley and the Trojans will have an opportunity to see just how deep this receiving room can be. Their returns give Maiava even more options in the passing game, but Fresno State will present a much tougher test through the air.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

The Bulldogs had one of the best passing defenses in the country last season, allowing just 153.8 passing yards per game, which ranked No. 2 in the FBS. Fresno State also ranked No. 10 nationally in total defense, allowing 285.7 yards per game, while opponents completed just 53.8 percent of their passes.

Matching up against a secondary this dominant will give Maiava potentially his first legitimate opportunity to show why he entered the season with Heisman Trophy expectations. The redshirt senior completed 25-of-29 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns against San Jose State, finishing with an 86.2 percent completion rate that was the highest single-game mark by a USC quarterback since at least 1995 with a minimum of 25 attempts.

Fresno State will provide a different type of challenge for Maiava and the USC passing game. The Bulldogs have a history of limiting explosive passing plays and creating tight throwing windows, which could force the Trojans to rely more heavily on their rushing attack.

USC ran the ball 40 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns in Week 0, with Maiava, Riley Wormley, King Miller and Shahn Alston each finding the end zone. The Trojans were able to consistently move the ball, but they did not produce many explosive runs. The longest rush of the game was just 11 yards.

Establishing that part of the offense will be important against Fresno State’s defense.

Aug 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Vavae Malepeai (29) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Fresno State 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

There are also questions for USC to answer defensively after the way their season opener ended.

The Trojans carried a 35-3 lead into the fourth quarter before San Jose State scored 23 points on three consecutive touchdown drives. After looking dominant for most of the afternoon, the defense gave the Spartans a path back into the game. That makes Friday another opportunity for USC to show it can maintain the same level of execution for all four quarters.

For USC, the matchup will provide an early opportunity to see if the positives from Week 0 can translate against a more experienced and physical opponent. The Trojans found plenty of reasons to be optimistic in their opener. Fresno State will show them where those strengths still need to be tested.

Prediction:

USC should be able to build off what it showed in Week 0 and take care of business against Fresno State. The Bulldogs will provide a tougher test than San Jose State, particularly defensively, but the Trojans have too many offensive weapons for Fresno State to consistently keep them off the scoreboard.

Prediction: USC wins

Pick: USC -21.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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