USC Player’s Father Shares Alarming Details Amid Coliseum Crowd Criticism

It’s hard to shake off the reality of No. 14 USC’s Saturday home crowd in the season-opening win against San José State.

A 51,114 attendance was reported by the school, but the truth was worse as plenty of seats in the Coliseum were noticeably empty.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back for a pass second quarter against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Social media began erupting with posts regarding the attendance, or the lack thereof, and a divide quickly became prominent.

Some stood firm that the weather, kickoff time, and the opponent were factors in keeping fans away. Others were quick to insult the Trojans football program and their lack of progression in the Lincoln Riley era.

The topic wouldn't go away, but freshman receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's father chimed in on the situation, offering a firsthand account of the heat experienced by fans inside the Coliseum.

Media Blasts Against USC Trojans

ESPN’s First Take Monday morning show reviewed the statement released on Sunday by USC. Paul Finebaum notably referred to it as “a pile of garbage,” claiming that the school must have used artificial intelligence to craft such a statement.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Paul Finebaum in attendance of the Mississippi Rebels against the Miami Hurricanes in the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That is a downright disgrace and I’m well aware (Stephen A. Smith), you’re the mayor of Beverly Hills, so I know there is a lot to do in SoCal on a late August Saturday afternoon,” Finebaum remarked. “This used to be the gold standard in college football. It’s still a bad look for Lincoln Riley.”

The controversy grew more when Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire addressed the situation on a Monday afternoon interview.

“Not to take any shots, because I have a lot of respect for USC and Lincoln Riley, but it’s really awesome to be playing in Lubbock, Texas, knowing we’re going to be playing in front of 60,000 (fans),” McGuire said.

Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire speaks during the Red Raider Club Kickoff Luncheon, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The great thing is we got some really tough people in West Texas that love their football and they’re going to show up, no matter what the weather’s like. There’s not going to be any excuse of why they’re not going to be here for us.”

The Red Raiders open their season Saturday against Abilene Christian.

McGuire’s words immediately began trending on various platforms and many fans sided with USC arguing the lifestyle differences between Lubbock and Los Angeles, among many other things.

Radio host and OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed the finger at fans lack of trust in Riley.

“Fans showing up gives you a sign of whether they are bought in or not,” Travis said in his Tuesday show. “If you believe in your coach, you show up to watch his team play.”

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster’s Father’s Saturday Experience

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ethan Feaster (1) greets fans after the game against the San Jose State Spartans at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Ethan “Boobie” Feaster’s dad Lee was in the stands alongside his wife to watch their son play in his first collegiate game.

The elder Feaster described in a post on his X page the “different type of heat in LA” he and his wife experienced.

I see people talking . We are from The Boot & we Live in TX. but Saturday was a different type of Heat in LA. The weather man said it hadn’t been that hot since the 50’s. My wife has Blisters. She Passed out along with 15-20 other people in the medical tent. @TrojanFBx @USCJ32 — Dr. L.A. Feaster Jr Psy.D (@Revflex357) September 1, 2026

According to Feaster, his wife Alison had blisters and passed out, along with “15-20 people in the medical tent."

Weather during the game reached a high of 94 degrees and a heat index surpassed triple digits.

The Trojans next two home games will be against Fresno State on Friday night and Louisianna a week later, respectively. The heat shouldn’t be much a factor in either matchup due to their late kickoff times. But only time will tell if Riley and USC can boost their attendance numbers.

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