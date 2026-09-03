USC Player’s Father Shares Alarming Details Amid Coliseum Crowd Criticism
It’s hard to shake off the reality of No. 14 USC’s Saturday home crowd in the season-opening win against San José State.
A 51,114 attendance was reported by the school, but the truth was worse as plenty of seats in the Coliseum were noticeably empty.
Social media began erupting with posts regarding the attendance, or the lack thereof, and a divide quickly became prominent.
Some stood firm that the weather, kickoff time, and the opponent were factors in keeping fans away. Others were quick to insult the Trojans football program and their lack of progression in the Lincoln Riley era.
The topic wouldn't go away, but freshman receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's father chimed in on the situation, offering a firsthand account of the heat experienced by fans inside the Coliseum.
Media Blasts Against USC Trojans
ESPN’s First Take Monday morning show reviewed the statement released on Sunday by USC. Paul Finebaum notably referred to it as “a pile of garbage,” claiming that the school must have used artificial intelligence to craft such a statement.
“That is a downright disgrace and I’m well aware (Stephen A. Smith), you’re the mayor of Beverly Hills, so I know there is a lot to do in SoCal on a late August Saturday afternoon,” Finebaum remarked. “This used to be the gold standard in college football. It’s still a bad look for Lincoln Riley.”
The controversy grew more when Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire addressed the situation on a Monday afternoon interview.
“Not to take any shots, because I have a lot of respect for USC and Lincoln Riley, but it’s really awesome to be playing in Lubbock, Texas, knowing we’re going to be playing in front of 60,000 (fans),” McGuire said.
“The great thing is we got some really tough people in West Texas that love their football and they’re going to show up, no matter what the weather’s like. There’s not going to be any excuse of why they’re not going to be here for us.”
The Red Raiders open their season Saturday against Abilene Christian.
McGuire’s words immediately began trending on various platforms and many fans sided with USC arguing the lifestyle differences between Lubbock and Los Angeles, among many other things.
Radio host and OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed the finger at fans lack of trust in Riley.
“Fans showing up gives you a sign of whether they are bought in or not,” Travis said in his Tuesday show. “If you believe in your coach, you show up to watch his team play.”
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster’s Father’s Saturday Experience
Freshman Ethan “Boobie” Feaster’s dad Lee was in the stands alongside his wife to watch their son play in his first collegiate game.
The elder Feaster described in a post on his X page the “different type of heat in LA” he and his wife experienced.
According to Feaster, his wife Alison had blisters and passed out, along with “15-20 people in the medical tent."
Weather during the game reached a high of 94 degrees and a heat index surpassed triple digits.
The Trojans next two home games will be against Fresno State on Friday night and Louisianna a week later, respectively. The heat shouldn’t be much a factor in either matchup due to their late kickoff times. But only time will tell if Riley and USC can boost their attendance numbers.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_