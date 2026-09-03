Three Keys to Victory For USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

The No. 14 USC Trojans, fresh off a 42-26 win over the San Jose State Spartans, look to move to 2-0 as they welcome the Fresno State Bulldogs to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. The kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on FOX.

While the Trojans already have a game under their belts, the Bulldogs will officially kick off their 2026 season on Friday night. Led by former Trojans assistant and linebackers coach Matt Entz, who held the role in 2024, the Bulldogs enter their first year in the Pac-12, looking to build on a 2025 season in which they finished 9-4 overall.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations are high in year two under Entz, and even as 22.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bulldogs can challenge the Trojans on Friday night. Looking to win their fifth consecutive game in the all-time series against the Bulldogs, here are three keys to victory for the Trojans.

Start Fast

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing his former boss, Lincoln Riley, expect Entz to have his Bulldogs squad motivated to start this matchup. Riley’s Trojans offense is known for being high-powered and able to start fast, and they look to do just that against the Bulldogs.

In their win to open the season against the Spartans, the Trojans scored on their opening drive, something they look to replicate on Friday night. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava looks to build on his impressive start to the 2026 season, in which he threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-29 passing.

Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley will look to start fast against the Bulldogs, drawing the attention of many Trojan fans with his debut performance. In the win over the Spartans, Mosley led the Trojans in receiving, recording seven receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Make Jayden Mandal Uncomfortable

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive game, the Trojans' defense, led by new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, will face a team with a new starting quarterback. Jayden Mandal will debut as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback against the Trojans after earning the starting role through a competitive battle in fall camp with Khristian Martin.

The key for Patterson and the Trojans' defense is to make life uncomfortable for Mandal in his debut. Creating pressure and preventing Mandal from excelling on up-tempo drives will help the Trojans' offense feed off their defense and potentially extend an early lead.

In the season opener against the Spartans, the Trojans' defense found success against Luke Weaver, who was making his debut as a transfer from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. In the second half, however, Weaver found an offensive rhythm and finished the game recording 234 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-32 passing.

Consistent Running Game

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key to making the College Football Playoff is a consistent running game. For the first time in his Trojans tenure, Riley may have that with King Miller and Waymond Jordan. Throughout the season, the two running backs look to be the top running back duo in the Big Ten.

The Trojans relied on their running game in their season-opening win against the Spartans as King Miller led USC in rushing with 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Freshman running back Riley Wormley also found the end zone in his Trojan back. Relying on the run is a trend that will continue in Friday night’s matchup against the Bulldogs, and I wouldn't be surprised to see both Miller and Jordan recording rushing touchdowns in what will be a Trojans victory over Fresno State.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.