USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Live Score Updates

No. 14 USC (1-0) is back in action on Friday, Sept. 4 to take on Fresno State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kick off on FOX is slated for 6:00 p.m. PT. It is the sixth all-time meeting between the two California schools.

This article will be updated throughout the game.

USC vs. Fresno State Game Preview

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will see a familiar face on the other sideline in Fresno State coach Matt Entz, who served as their linebacker coach in 2024.

"He's a really good football coach and took over a proud program and a program that's got a lot of great history and tradition in the way that they play. A lot of respect for him," said Lincoln Riley.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was named AP National Player of the Year for his performance against San Jose State in week 0. Maiava accounted for three total touchdowns and completed a pass to nine different receivers. At one-point, Maiava completed 14 consecutive passes.

The Trojans started four true freshmen on offense in receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tron Baker, and tight end Mark Bowman. Mosley reeled in a team-high seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown, becoming the first USC freshmen since JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2014 to record 100+ receiving yards in his debut. Dixon-Wyatt caught a touchdown and Baker finished second on the team with 45 receiving yards.

Maiava could get a boost with sophomore Tanook Hines returning to the lineup. NC State transfer Terrell Anderson remains out after getting banged up in fall camp.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and linebacker Taylor Johnson (50) react in the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Waymond Jordan saw action in a live game for the first time since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last October and paired with King Miller, who led the team in rushing in 2025. Jordan stated during the week that the film session with running back coach Anthony Jones was brutal because of the lack of explosive runs they created in the season opener despite receiving a great push on the line of scrimmage.

Riley also expressed his displeasure after the game in the run game not being to create explosive plays. The Trojans longest run was just 15 yards by freshman Deshonne Redeaux.

Finishing Strong

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley also made it clear that last week's fourth quarter was not up to their standard. USC led 35-3 after three quarters but as their second and third strings were put in the game, San Jose State outscored them 23-7 in the final 15 minutes. The game was never in jeopardy, and it didn't happen to the starters, but it was a disastrous ending to what was a promising start.

Regardless of who is in the game to finish, Southern Cal has their eyes set of a playing a complete game.

Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal is making only his second career start, but the strength of their offense lies in the run game with Rayshon Luke and Bryson Donelson. Both tailbacks rushed for at least 600 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Fresno State bolsters a massive offensive line that will test the size and depth of the Trojans defensive front.

USC freshman defensive end Luke Wafle proved to be a rising star and will look to build upon a great debut. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri was disruptive, while linebackers Desman Stephens and Deven Bryant had solid outings. The Trojans are going to need those players to replicate their success.

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