Three Make-or-Break Games For Waymond Jordan’s NFL Draft Stock

The USC Trojans didn't produce an NFL Draft pick out of the backfield in April 2026.

Yet the 2027 class has running back Waymond Jordan rising as the best chance to reignite that trend, especially as he returns from ankle surgery that kept him out of USC spring practices.

Jordan will earn his share of carries even amid the emergence of past walk-on King Miller. But it's the former who enters his pivotal senior campaign, meaning NFL scouts will watch closely and see if he can fit their roster in 2027. Jordan can boost his stock by delivering big production in these three make-or-break games that'll determine his draft chances.

Sept. 26 Versus Oregon

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jordan likely won't get tested in the first four games with the exception of Fresno State. That's more due to the Bulldogs fielding a top 20 defense from last season and bringing former beloved USC assistant Matt Entz over.

But Oregon presents a far different animal and the first real test for Jordan. The Ducks bring back all four of their front line, including a familiar face to USC fans, Bear Alexander. He'll know how to attack and exploit USC's blocking schemes as a past Trojan.

A'Mauri Washington is another NFL-caliber interior defender. The 6-3, 330-pounder delivered one of his better games against the Trojans last season in Eugene. Jordan then must deal with Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti on the edge.

Jordan will put NFL teams on notice if he surpasses 100 yards against this fearsome front line.

Oct. 31 Versus Ohio State

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Darius Snow (23) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This showdown likely would've been more fun had the likes of Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs all lined up for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will be far younger on defense this fall, bringing back just three true returning starters. But OSU gains Alabama transfer James Smith inside, who brings a deep history of stuffing the run at the college level. Although the 297-pounder is much smaller compared to Oregon's interior tandem, Smith is quicker off the ball.

Coach Lincoln Riley can potentially test sophomore Zion Grady, who's projected to be the youngest defensive lineman as a sophomore. But any running back who shreds Ohio State will boost their NFL Draft stock. Jordan earns that chance on Halloween night inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Nov. 14 at Indiana

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The national champs became another one that was decimated by draft losses. But Indiana brings plenty of defensive firepower, plus loud decibel levels for this crucial November showdown.

Indiana brings back one of the nation's best interior defensive linemen tandems. Tyrique Tucker and Mario Landino return to solidify the inside of the Hoosiers defense. Indiana, under coach Curt Cignetti, has created a stout defensive tackle pipeline in the last two seasons, with CJ West rising as a high draft pick.

But the Hoosiers built their championship roster via the transfer portal. Now prized edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi arrives via Kansas State. He surfaces as the top contain defender here, who can funnel plays inside to Tucker and Landino.

Jordan and the Trojans must drown out the noise likely to engulf Memorial Stadium. Jordan scaling past 100 yards against the defense gets general managers in the league taking notice.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.