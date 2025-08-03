EA College Football 26 Highlights Key Strength for USC Trojans' Waymond Jordan
The EA College Football game has taken the video game world by storm, and has now released their second version of the game: EA College Football 26. This version contains some of CFB's biggest stars and are broken down into their strengths when using the game.
One of the USC Trojans very own, Waymond Jordan, stands out in one category -- Top 10 Ball Carrier Vision. This category is graded based on the player's ability to rush, receive, and score in certain game situations. Jordan ranks 90 of 100 of best BC Vision in the game.
Above Jordan is Texas' Quintrevion Wisner, Mizzou's Ahmad Hardy, Kentucky's Dante Dowdell, Akron's Taven Curry, Baylor's Bryson Washington, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson atop the list.
The transfer running back from Hutchinson Community College fills the gaps of Houston Texans' Woody Marks and Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner last season.
Jordan's resume is impressive entering his first season in FBS. Last season for the Blue Dragons, Jordan rushed for 1,614 yards averaging 134 yards per game, and scored 20 touchdowns across 12 games.
When Jordan first stepped into Trojans practice, it was clear to coach Lincoln Riley that he and new mexico state transfer running back Eli Sanders would pair together perfectly -- based on their different strengths in the backfield.
“Obviously you add in the two older guys right now with Eli and Waymo. Those are two different skill sets, and a little different body types. Waymond’s really compact and really kinda moves effortlessly, obviously a ton of production at (Hutchinson Community College).” Riley said. “Eli’s explosive, I mean you see it jump off the tape already.”
Jordan's coaches, running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. in particular, have been speaking highly of him regarding the first time they scouted him, as well as how he has been progressing in the Trojans running back room.
"Not every transfer is a good transfer to a certain situation," Jones said at USC Football's Media Day. "But Waymond checked all the boxes that we were looking for. He was a tremendous talent. Obviously the film spoke for itself, but the thing that impressed me was when you were able to get on the phone with him and you were able to talk to him, and you meet him and you meet the people that's involved in his life, to me, it was a no brainer."
Jordan came as one of the Trojan's latest transfer portal commitments when it came to the running back class, landing a spot with the Trojans in January. However, the timing of his roster spot with USC has not changed the fact that on and off the field, Jordan is a well-rounded athlete they could not pass up.
"We needed this kid in our program. USC needed this young man, because he is everything that our program and our university stands for." Jones said. "Anytime you can get a young man that's really, really good football player and is an even better person, I think you hit a home run."