Makai Lemon Turns Heads With 40-Time at USC Trojans Pro Day

All eyes were going to be on USC receiver Makai Lemon’s 40 time as the Trojans held their Pro Day on Thursday, March 12 at Allyson Felix Field at Loker Track Stadium.

Lemon elected to skip the event at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month and reportedly ran a 4.47 in front of scouts at his Pro Day. For a player that isn't known as a "burner", that is an excellent time for Lemon.

Makai Lemon on the Field

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Other than one deep pass that was just out of the grasp of Lemon’s fingertips, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner had a smooth day catching the ball. He showed off his natural hands and ran crisp routes.

"This is home turf, I feel most comfortable out here, great weather. Just wanted to showcase my ability and what I can do on the field," Lemon said.

There is not any new information gained during this event because they are running in shorts and against no defense, but it does allow NFL decision makers to get another up-close look at the Trojans receiver.

Notable people in attendance included Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Rams own the No. 13 pick in next month’s NFL Draft. Before he starred at USC, Lemon played his high school ball at Los Alamitos (Calif.) in Orange County, less than an hour from campus.

Los Angeles would give him the opportunity to continue his football career close to home. And Williams was the Trojans quarterback during Lemon’s freshman season.

Makai Lemon's Top 30 Visits

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

USC's superstar receiver has a top 30 visit scheduled with seven teams, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Rams, all teams drafting in the top 13 and are in need of an elite receiver.

Top 30 visits allow NFL teams to get a more in-depth look at players. Each team will host a total of 30 prospects at their facilities, do medical evaluations and meet with coaches over the course of the next month leading into the draft in late April.

Tennessee is picking at four and could be looking to get last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward some much-needed help. For the Browns, regardless of its Shedeur Sanders or whomever lining under center for them, they are in desperate need of pass-catchers and could use that sixth overall pick to address it. Cleveland had one receiver eclipse 600 yards in 2025.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Washington is drafting seventh and would like to get quarterback Jayden Daniels some more help on offense as he enters a critical third season. Quarterback Tyler Shough came on strong the end of rookie season and adding a receiver such as Lemon would allow New Orleans to fully evaluate what they have him.

Miami just let go of star receiver Tyreek Hill and Lemon could be a potential replacement at No. 11. And for the Rams, if Lemon does fall to them, the idea of inserting him in a Sean McVay offense and pairing him with receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and quarterback Matthew Stafford is very intriguing.

