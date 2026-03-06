Alex Graham's Dramatic Transformation Turns Heads at USC Spring Ball

The USC Trojans began spring practice this week and from first glance one thing has been apparent, they look different as a team.

One player that has stood out is redshirt freshman defensive back Alex Graham, showing the effect of strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll, who joined the staff last May, is very real.

Trumain Carroll Transforms Alex Graham in Year One

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Graham is noticeably bigger this spring versus when the Trojans walked off the field for the Alamo Bowl in late December 2025. He looks more like an upperclassman than a player that just wrapped up his freshman season. Graham is still fluid and quick in his movements, which is always the goal after putting on more muscle.

The Detroit native was a massive add to the Trojans 2025 recruiting class when he flipped his commitment from Colorado on the first day of the early signing period. He began generating buzz during the Polynesian Bowl in early January 2025 and that carried over into the spring and fall camp at USC.

Graham was projected to start at nickel prior to start of last season after cornerback Prophet Brown went down with a season-ending lower body the second week of camp. He drew praise from former USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn because of his high football IQ, but an injury of his own just before the start of season opener that kept him out for the first half of the season.

When the Trojans saw veteran safety Kamari Ramsey, who had been playing nickel because of the injuries to the position, go down with lower body injury in the first half against Iowa in mid-November that ultimately ended his season, Graham was inserted into the lineup. He remained there for the final three and a half games.

Graham's progression over the final few games was evident and he played his best football in the regular season finale against UCLA and in the Alamo Bowl against TCU, showing a glimpse of a player he can become. Graham was able to gain valuable experience, appearing in five games, while also being able to utilize a redshirt year.

Learning from a New Defensive Staff

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Graham is working with a new set of coaches with Lynn leaving Southern Cal to take the same position with Penn State and the Trojans not renewing the contract of secondary coach Doug Belk.

USC hired former longtime TCU head coach and 2026 College Football Hall of Fame electee Gary Patterson as the program's new defensive coordinator. He brought over one of his longtime assistants, Paul Gonzales, to be the new safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Gonzales spent three seasons as a graduate assistant under Patterson before becoming a cornerback and safeties coach for a decade. He spent last season at Baylor.

Sep 4, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and his team before the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Duquesne Dukes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sam Carter comes over from Louisiana Tech to be the Trojans nickels coach. Carter started 38 career games at safety under Patterson at TCU and was a second team All-American in 2014. Those two position groups practice together as a lot of players, like Graham, are interchangeable at the two spots.

Through the first two practices, the media has been able to see how active Patterson is bouncing around to different position groups during individual drills, but he has particularly spent an extended period of time coaching the backend of his defense with Gonzales and Carter. Learning from all three should have a tremendous impact on Graham's development.

