USC General Manager Chad Bowden Impacting Latest Recruiting Additions

When the USC Trojans brought Chad Bowden aboard to become the general manager of the football program, he was previously a member of Notre Dame's staff. The Fighting Irish valued Bowden very highly and considered it to be a big loss when he went to sign with USC.

Bowden’s presence was felt heavily during the 2026 recruiting cycle as the Trojans signed over half of their class with in-state prospects. With the Trojans’ latest addition to their 2027 recruiting class being three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer, an in-state recruit, it’s safe to say Bowden has been proving his worth during his relatively short time in Los Angeles.

The Chad Bowden guarantee

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prior to the arrival of Bowden, USC coach Lincoln Riley never made in-state prospects the top priority in his three recruiting cycles with the program. That was until Bowden arrived.

When he got hired last offseason, Bowden made a promise to recruit the Trojans' recruiting backyard, Southern California, better than they have in years prior. During his first full recruiting cycle with USC, the Trojans signed 35 recruits with 20 of them being in-state prospects.

“You look at all the unbelievable high school's that are here and the coaches that are here in high school. These are phenomenal high school coaches, I think the best high school coaches all across the country reside here in California,” Bowden said. “And I think the best players in high school come from California. And that's my true belief and I want to recruit those kids."

Before the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans' highest amount of recruits hailing from in-state schools came during the 2023 cycle with 12 signees.

Chad Bowden delivering early

So far, Bowden has delivered on his promise to recruit the best players from California. The 2026 recruiting cycle was loaded with talent from the Golden State for USC and Bowden went to work. He helped the Trojans land three top ten in-state recruits. Out of the 20 in-state signees, 16 of them were ranked inside the state's top 100 prospect rankings according to 247Sports' rankings.

Five-star tight end Mark Bowman paces the group as one of the top players in the Trojans' entire 2026 class. The do-it-all freshman was ranked as the No. 2 tight end and No. 29 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. Getting Bowden in the cardinal and gold could be among Bowden's highest achievements as the team's general manager.

A bright future ahead for USC

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since USC stamped their mark on their own recruiting backyard, they have been able to compete in a lot of recruitments that they previously haven't been before. The best example of that is the recent flip of four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder from Oregon to the Trojans.

Fielder is among the state's top offensive lineman and could have a serious argument for holding the top spot when it's all said and done.

USC got a late start on Fielder's recruitment, offering him after his Feb. 1 commitment to Oregon. After picking up an offer from the Trojans on Feb. 24, Fielder visited on March 6. Riley, Bowden, and offensive line coach Zach Hanson sealed the deal and landed Fielder's commitment on March 28.

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