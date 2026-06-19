USC Trojans General Manager Chad Bowden Sends Urgent Message to Fanbase

The college football season is fast approaching, and USC will hit the field to kickoff the season with a matchup against San Jose State on August 29.

General manager Chad Bowden left a message for the Trojan faithful ahead of their tough schedule, particularly with a daunting home slate.

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

“Time is now for this football program. We return the most starters in the Big Ten, we have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation now here on campus,” Bowden said. “The talent is not going to be the reason why we win this year, it’s gonna take all of us. Your energy, your passion, packing the Coli every single home game this year is gonna be more pivotal than it has ever been. We have the best home schedule I think the Coliseum has seen in decades.

“We have marquee matchups that we all know are as important as ever for this program to show out and ball out. We need you now more than ever. We need your support being at every home game this year. This is gonna be one of those years you’re gonna want to be part of every single game. One of those years you’re gonna want to know every single one of the players on the field.

“They represent you better than they ever had before. They way we’re living on and off the field, the way we’re practicing. Everything that is going on in this program is special. We need your energy now, pack the Coli and as always, Fight On.”

Tough Home Schedule

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC opens the season at home with matchups against three Group of Five opponents — San Jose State, Fresno State, a Friday night game, and Louisiana. All three should give fans an opportunity to get an extended look at the roster this season.

If all goes right, like their two matchups against Missouri State and Georgia Southern to open last season, the games should be out of reach in the second half, allowing a lot of young players and key reserves to get valuable playing time.

Southern Cal will square off against Oregon on Sept. 26 in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown at the Coliseum. It is the first time the two longtime West Coast rivals are playing in the month of September since 2005.

The following week as the calendar turns to month of October, the Trojans will face another former Pac-12 rival in Washington. There’s a very good chance both games against Oregon and Washington are top 15, if not top 10 matchups. Either game could also draw College GameDay out to Los Angeles for the first time since 2013.

Ohio State will make their first trip to the Coliseum since 2008 on Halloween. The Buckeyes have a passionate fan base that travels very well but also already has a strong presence in the Los Angeles County. And then there’s a long stretch before the Trojans are back at home. Their final home game will be against Maryland on Nov. 21.

College Football Playoff or Bust

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As Bowden said, the time is now for the program and it has to be. Entering year five of Lincoln Riley, the pressure is mounting as the Trojans still have not reached the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.

Even with a gauntlet of a 2026 schedule, there are no excuses. Every single player on the roster has been recruited by Riley. The program has invested significantly into its recruiting, thanks to Bowden, and are set to open a brand-new $200 million dollar facility next month. Does USC finally break through this season?

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