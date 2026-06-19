USC's Win Total Shows Where Trojans Rank in Big Ten

After an 8-4 season in 2025, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley will be pushing to get to 10 wins and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.

With USC looking to take that next step, it will be interesting to see if players like quarterback Jayden Maiava can take that next step and put the Trojans in a position to compete near the top of the Big Ten and potentially make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Over/Under Win Totals

As the Trojans look to compete at the top of the Big Ten in 2026, one thing to monitor is the win totals for the entire conference and where USC sits in the group.

So, here are the win totals for each Big Ten team heading into 2026 per BetMGM Sportsbook:

Indiana Hoosiers: 10.5

Oregon Ducks: 10.5

Ohio State Buckeyes: 9.5

Penn State Nittany Lions: 8.5

Michigan Wolverines: 8.5

USC Trojans: 8.5

Washington Huskies: 7.5

Iowa Hawkeyes: 7.5

Illinois Fighting Illini: 7.5

Wisconsin Badgers: 6.5

UCLA Bruins: 6.5

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6.5

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6.5

Northwestern Wildcats: 5.5

Maryland Terrapins: 4.5

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 4.5

Michigan State Spartans: 4.5

Purdue Boilermakers: 3.5

Per BetMGM, the Trojans' current win total is set at 8.5 wins with +270 odds for USC to go over and -350 odds to go under.

What are the implications of USC's win total, and how might the Trojans be able to prove the oddsmakers wrong in 2026.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

How USC Can Prove The Oddsmakers Wrong

When looking at these win totals, one interesting thing to note is the fact that USC is in a three-way tie at 8.5 wins with Penn State and Michigan as teams that could compete to emerge as one of the contenders for a conference title.

USC does have a road matchup with Penn State, and if the Trojans can win this game on the road, it could help send a message that USC is ready to compete with the top of the Big Ten.

In the Big Ten, Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana appear to be the top three teams in the conference, with all three competing for Big Ten and CFP titles. With that said, the trio of Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana will likely remain at the top of the conference until teams like USC, Michigan, or Penn State are able to find consistent success against them.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For USC specifically, the 2026 season is a very unique opportunity with Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana all on the Trojans schedule. In these three critical games for USC, the Trojans do have the benefit of playing Oregon and Ohio State at home in the Colosseum while going on the road to play Indiana.

If USC does want to clearly emerge as a contender in this conference, going 2-1 in these three games could make a massive statement and put many programs around the country on notice. Success in these games would also put the Trojans in a great spot to clear the 8.5 win total and would have a tremendous opportunity to hit the 10 mark as long as there are no slip-ups along the way.

USC also has a home game against Washington, which has a win total set at 7.5 wins, meaning that the Huskies are not expected to be elite, but could turn out to be a sneaky team that may be able to create chaos in the Big Ten standings with a few upset wins. However, if Riley has USC prepared, this is a game that the Trojans should be able to win with a full team effort.

So, heading into the 2026 season, if USC can find success against the elite trio of Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, in addition to other Big Ten contenders like Penn State and Washington, the 2026 season has a chance to be a very special one for the Trojans and could result in a College Football Playoff berth for USC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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