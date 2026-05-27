USC Trojans Schedule Update Reveals Four Game Times, TV Broadcast

With the month of May coming to an end, college football season is slowly approaching. College football fans got a small taste on Wednesday, May 27 with the Big Ten releasing the TV schedule for weeks 0-3 and special date games.

The details of USC's week 1 matchup against Fresno State was released earlier this month. The Trojans are set to host the Bulldogs on Friday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT. and be broadcast on FOX.

Opening Stretch for the USC Trojans

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC opens the season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a week 0 matchup against San Jose State on August 29. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC. It will be the seventh all-time meeting, with the Trojans holding a 6-0 record. The last meeting came in the 2023 season opener.

Southern Cal then hosts Fresno State in the sixth all-time meeting. The Trojans are 4-1 all-time record against the Bulldogs, with the last meeting coming in week 3, 2022.

USC will then close out their non-conference schedule in week 2 against Louisiana on Sept. 12 in the first ever matchup between the two programs. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It is also just the second game the Trojans will have played against an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference.

After three home games to begin the season, USC are set to make the cross-country trip to New Jersey and open up Big Ten play against Rutgers in week 3 on Sept. 19. The Trojans will be in the spotlight with a 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT kickoff and the game airing on CBS. It will be the Trojans first ever trip to SHI Stadium and just the second all-time meeting between the two schools. The first came in 2024, USC’s inaugural season in the Big Ten.

Critical Games that Follow

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The start time against Rutgers is of great interest because of their highly anticipate matchup against Oregon on Sept. 26. The Ducks are also playing on a Friday night the week before, giving them an extra day of rest and preparation.

It is the first time the two longtime West Coast rivals will be playing in the month of September since 2005. It is a major test for both schools and a matchup that has major early season Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications.

The Trojans will renew another longtime West Coast matchup the following week when Washington heads to Los Angeles on Oct. 3. And based on the Huskies first four opponents, it’s very likely Jedd Fisch’s squad is undefeated heading into this game.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during pregame warmups at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

USC has not hosted College GameDay since November 2013 but that could change in 2026. Either game against Oregon or Washington could draw ESPN out west.

And then to close out a tough three-game stretch before their first bye week, the Trojans will make another cross-country trip, this time to Penn State in what is very likely to be their “White Out” game on Oct. 10.

And that is just the beginning of the Trojans tough schedule this season. A matchup against Ohio State, the 2024 national champions and No. 2 seed in last year's CFP on Oct. 31 at the Coliseum and a trip to Indiana, the defending national champions, on Nov. 14 are on the slate down the stretch.

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