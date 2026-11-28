While the No. 15 USC Trojans are preparing to face the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in a crosstown rivalry game with elevated stakes, a couple of former USC Trojans in the NFL turned heads during the league's featured Thanksgiving Day games.

Chicago Bears quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner with USC, Caleb Williams led his team to a comeback win on the road against the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former Biletnikoff Award winner with the Trojans, Makai Lemon and the Eagles also pulled off a comeback of their own on the road, beating the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) and quarterback Caleb Williams (18) after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a 22-point win over the Denver Broncos as the Trojans seemingly enjoyed a successful start to week 12 of the NFL season.

Caleb Williams Leads Chicago Bears Comeback

The Bears trailed by 11 points with under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and Chicago scored 15 points in the final frame to cap off a 29-point second half and a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions.

Williams finished the game with 345 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 30 of 44 pass attempts. He did not turn the ball over, and his trademark improvisation that he displayed during his time with USC helped lead Chicago to the win.

Williams and the Bears improve to 9-2 with the win, improving their standing in the NFC playoff picture. After Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold became the first former Trojans quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl win as the starter, can Williams lead Chicago on a Super Bowl run?

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On the other side, fellow former Trojan Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with seven catches for 146 yards. The Lions wide receiver remains in the top five for NFL receiving yards with 938 on the season.

Dec 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) is congratulated by quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) after scoring his fourth touchdown of the game against the Washington State Cougars in the third quarter at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles Beat Dallas Cowboys

After Williams and the Bears came back to beat Detroit, former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon added to the Thanksgiving Day festivities for former Trojans fans.

The Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 thanks to 22 points scored in the fourth quarter by Philadelphia. Lemon caught a 24-yard touchdown from Eagles quarterback Joe Milton to cut Dallas' lead to 38-36. That score proved pivotal as Philadelphia kicked a field goal with seven seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Lemon finished the game with five receptions for 51 yards and the touchdown. His six targets were the second-most on the team, trailing only Philadelphia receiver DeVonta Smith.

Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) carries the ball against Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lemon's rookie year may have been derailed by the absence of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the former Trojans receiver has 43 receptions for 366 yards and two touchdowns. Since Hurts has been sidelined, Lemon is averaging 6.8 targets per game.

Former Trojans like Williams, St. Brown, and Lemon will enjoy Sunday's action, but a number of former USC stars will be taking the field, including Houston's Calen Bullock and Seattle's Sam Darnold.

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