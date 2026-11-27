Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos hit the road on Black Friday to play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have benched Aaron Rodgers, in a key AFC matchup that will impact the standings in the wild card race.

Both Denver and Pittsburgh are in the mix to win their respective divisions, and the Broncos currently have the better record at 8-2. However, the Steelers are now turning to backup Mason Rudolph after Rodgers was benched earlier in the week.

Denver is favored on the road in this holiday matchup, but the Steelers have played pretty well on the defensive end this season, ranking 12th in EPA/Play. Can they slow down Nix and a Broncos attack that has been up and down all season long?

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, and the player prop market could be one of the best with two solid defenses squaring off. Bettors can pick specific players to have good games – or bad ones – on Friday and there are a ton of options to choose from.

Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman, who found the end zone three times in a monster win over the Las Vegas Raiders is an intriguing player, especially since the team suspended J.K. Dobbins for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

On the Steelers side, running back Jaylen Warren has been one of the best weapons in football this season, and this team has an interesting rookie receiver in Germie Bernard.

Both teams have found a way to win games in 2026 despite subpar quarterback play, and that may end up being the case again on Friday.

I've narrowed things down to three player props for this standalone matchup, including a pick for Warren. Here's a breakdown of each of those props and their latest odds for this Black Friday matchup.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Steelers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Jaylen Waddle OVER 3.5 Receptions (-152)

Jonah Coleman OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-119)

Jaylen Warren OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Broncos are a top-12 pass defense in the 2026 season, but they’ve struggled against the run.

Denver is 29th in the league in EPA/Rush and has allowed 4.6 yards per carry (seventh-most in the NFL) in 2026.

Enter: Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers running back has been their best all-around weapon this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry while racking up 747 rushing yards and 321 receiving yards. He’s cleared 58.5 rushing yards in five of his 10 games.

While Rico Dowdle is going to factor into the Steelers’ running back rotation, Warren has outsnapped him for most of the season and has been explosive when he’s received the requisite touches.

This is a perfect game for Pittsburgh to jump start its running game after back-to-back losses.

Jaylen Waddle OVER 3.5 Receptions (-152)

The 2026 season has been a bit of a disappointing one for Broncos wideout Jaylen Waddle, as he’s caught just 33 passes (on 58 targets) for 398 yards and two scores.

Overall, the Broncos’ passing offense has been one of the worst in the league, ranking 18th in EPA/Pass while Bo Nix is 41st out of 45 quarterbacks with at least 50 snaps this season in average depth of target.

Still, I don’t mind Waddle at this receptions number now that it’s all the way down to 3.5. The Steelers are beatable through the air (15th in EPA/Pass on defense), and Waddle had six targets in his return from a concussion in Week 11.

He’s still pulled in four or more balls in four games while receiving six or more targets in seven of his 10 appearances.

Jonah Coleman OVER 18.5 Rush Attempts (-119)

This is Coleman’s backfield in Week 12, as the Broncos have RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie on injured reserve and J.K. Dobbins has been suspended.

The rookie put on a show in Week 11, rushing for 111 yards and three scores on a season-high 24 carries. He’s played over 66 percent of the offensive snaps in each of his last three games, and I expect that to grow on Friday.

Pittsburgh does rank sixth in the league in EPA/Rush, so I believe it’s a safer play to take Coleman to just pick up 19 or more carries. He’s had at least 17 carries in back-to-back weeks, and I expect the Broncos to rely on their running game on Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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