USC Trojans Star Trent Mosley's Case for Big Ten Freshman of the Year
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As wide receiver Trent Mosley tore through the CIF Southern Section playoffs en route to an Open Division state championship in the fall of 2025, it was evident that USC was getting a talented player that could contribute immediately as a true freshman.
The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product was not only one of the Trojans' most impressive freshman in the spring, he might have been one of their best players.
Veterans could not stop raving about Mosley and coaches talk about him as if they had seen a ghost.
He quickly drew comparisons to former Trojans receiver Makai Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025 and was selected in the first round of April’s NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
And because of all of it, Mosley came into the season with a ton of hype and has more than delivered.
Sensational Freshman Campaign
Mosley wasted no time filling the void left by Lemon and introducing himself to the college football world with back-to-back 100-yard performances and three receiving touchdowns in the first two games.
He missed three games early in the season with a knee injury, but when he returned against Penn State on Oct. 10, Mosley just picked up where he left off, reeling in nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Against Ohio State on Oct. 31, Mosley’s 69-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the game set the tone for the biggest win of the Lincoln Riley era. He caught five passes for 101 yards as the Trojans upset the No. 2 team in the country.
Mosley caught nine passes for a career-high 130 yards and was one of the lone bright spots on offense against Indiana on Nov. 14. And this past Saturday against Maryland, Mosley continued his impressive freshman campaign by reeling in eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Everyone has watched Mosley star on Saturdays, but it’s the work behind the scenes this season that has impressed Riley.
"The thing about him is he does a great job running through contact. He's a tough guy to tackle,” Riley said. “But he's certainly exceeded expectations with how prepared he is each week. He even has a real veteran's mindset with the way he is at meetings, his attention to detail, and he makes very few mental mistakes. And that's something people don't always see on the outside."
Mosley has staked his case to be a Freshman All-American and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Trinity League Trio Leads USC’s Offense
Mosley is one of three true freshman starters on offense that came from the Trinity League, which also includes receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Mark Bowman, both of whom came from Mater Dei (Calif.).
This time a year ago, the of three of them were in the midst of a playoff run in high school. Fast forward and they have been a headache for college defensive coordinators this fall and are three of quarterback Jayden Maiava's four leading pass-catchers.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_