As wide receiver Trent Mosley tore through the CIF Southern Section playoffs en route to an Open Division state championship in the fall of 2025, it was evident that USC was getting a talented player that could contribute immediately as a true freshman.

The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product was not only one of the Trojans' most impressive freshman in the spring, he might have been one of their best players.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries for a first down as he breaks a tackle by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ricardo Cooper Jr. (25) and forced out of bounds by defensive back Lavain Scruggs (2)in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Unit ed Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veterans could not stop raving about Mosley and coaches talk about him as if they had seen a ghost.

He quickly drew comparisons to former Trojans receiver Makai Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025 and was selected in the first round of April’s NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

And because of all of it, Mosley came into the season with a ton of hype and has more than delivered.

Sensational Freshman Campaign

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley wasted no time filling the void left by Lemon and introducing himself to the college football world with back-to-back 100-yard performances and three receiving touchdowns in the first two games.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He missed three games early in the season with a knee injury, but when he returned against Penn State on Oct. 10, Mosley just picked up where he left off, reeling in nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Against Ohio State on Oct. 31, Mosley’s 69-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the game set the tone for the biggest win of the Lincoln Riley era. He caught five passes for 101 yards as the Trojans upset the No. 2 team in the country.

Mosley caught nine passes for a career-high 130 yards and was one of the lone bright spots on offense against Indiana on Nov. 14. And this past Saturday against Maryland, Mosley continued his impressive freshman campaign by reeling in eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Everyone has watched Mosley star on Saturdays, but it’s the work behind the scenes this season that has impressed Riley.

"The thing about him is he does a great job running through contact. He's a tough guy to tackle,” Riley said. “But he's certainly exceeded expectations with how prepared he is each week. He even has a real veteran's mindset with the way he is at meetings, his attention to detail, and he makes very few mental mistakes. And that's something people don't always see on the outside."

Mosley has staked his case to be a Freshman All-American and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Trinity League Trio Leads USC’s Offense

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley is one of three true freshman starters on offense that came from the Trinity League, which also includes receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Mark Bowman, both of whom came from Mater Dei (Calif.).

This time a year ago, the of three of them were in the midst of a playoff run in high school. Fast forward and they have been a headache for college defensive coordinators this fall and are three of quarterback Jayden Maiava's four leading pass-catchers.

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