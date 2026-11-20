While the No. 18 USC Trojans are preparing to face Maryland before ending the regular season against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, a number of former Trojans in the NFL are making a push towards the playoffs.

The College Football Playoff is likely out of reach for this year's USC team and coach Lincoln Riley, although crazier things have happened, and the Trojans are not quite eliminated just yet. Still, the Trojans have a long ways to climb up the CFP rankings in order to receive an at-large bid into the 12-team field. UCLA and Indiana are the current favorites to square off in the Big Ten title game, barring any major upsets in the final two weeks of the regular season.

In the NFL, however, the regular season continues on until January of 2027, and a number of former USC stars are currently in playoff contention. With holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching as well, a few former Trojans will be on prime time in the coming weeks.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears

Led by USC Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears are one of the top teams in the NFC North at 7-2. However, both the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings are 7-2 in quite the competitive division.

Williams and the Bears will take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in a key divisional matchup, but first, Chicago hosts the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Williams is completing 68.7 percent of his passes for 1,546 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions on the season. As it currently stands, Williams is completing a higher rate of his pass attempts in 2026 in the NFL than he ever did at USC, reaching as high as a 68.6 percent completion rate.

Combining Williams' improved accuracy and decision-making with a productive ground game in Chicago, and the Bears could go on another run in the postseason.

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Seattle Seahawks

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defending Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks are currently 6-4 and in the middle of the NFC Wild Card race. However, former USC star quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will be enjoying a bye during week 11.

Darnold suffered a quad and a rib injury against Chicago in week 8 and has been sidelined ever since.

His health will be key down the final stretch of the season as a few key divisional matchups await Darnold and Seattle as the Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers after the bye. Seattle also has two matchups with the Los Angeles Rams remaining, including one game on Christmas Day.

Houston Texans

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, but it was a relatively quiet night for the group of former Trojans on the Texans. Running back Woody Marks did not play after enterint concussion protocol, and Houston safety Calen Bullock ended his night with one tackle and one pass breakup. The Texans improved to 4-6 with the win, but the team is on the outside looking in of the NFL playoff picture.

However, a few more wins could propel Houston into the AFC Wild Card discussion.

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