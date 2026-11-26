The Bears are thankful for Rome Odunze. They’re also thankful for the NFC North lead .

Trailing 35–32 and with three seconds remaining, Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze in the back right corner of the end zone for a game-winning six-yard touchdown, giving the Bears an improbable fourth-quarter rally to beat the Lions at Ford Field.

For Chicago, pure elation. The Bears move to 9–2 with their first divisional win of the season, taking a one-game lead over the Lions and 1.5 games clear of the Vikings, who play the Falcons on Sunday. Williams was great, throwing for 345 yards and two touchdowns, with both scoring strikes going to Odunze in the final quarter.

Meanwhile, devastation for Detroit. The Lions had an 11-point lead with less than eight minutes remaining before imploding. Despite racking up 549 yards, Detroit leaves the holiday a loser. At 8–3, Detroit is still firmly in the race for the NFC North , with the rematch coming in Week 17, but it’s a galling defeat for a team no longer in control of its destiny.

In the middle game, the Cowboys host the Eagles in what amounts to a must-win at AT&T Stadium. If Dallas wins, it would even its record at 6–6 and be within 1.5 games of the Giants in the NFC East race, albeit three games back in the loss column. Should the Eagles win, they would move to 4–7, riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Steelers at home in the battle of Pennsylvania last Sunday.

Then, the nightcap gives us Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a game that should be the season’s highest-rated matchup. The Chiefs enter 8–2 while the Bills are an AFC-best 9–1. The winner will enter the weekend as the conference’s No. 1 seed with a key tiebreaker in hand. The weather will be a factor, with heavy rain and high winds expected.

But we start in Detroit, where the Bears and Lions gave us an action-packed opener at Ford Field.

Good: Jahmyr Gibbs’s MVP-worthy performance

When do we look beyond the quarterbacks? Yes, Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow have been amazing. Patrick Mahomes has 22 touchdown passes and is pacing for more than 4,600 passing yards, coming off two torn knee ligaments.

While any of those superstars deserve the award, none have been as dominant as Jahmyr Gibbs.

On Thanksgiving Day, Gibbs put on a virtuoso performance against the Bears for a nation to behold. With Chicago loaded up to stop him, led by All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Gibbs ran wild. Highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown sprint, Gibbs totaled 205 rushing yards and three scores, along with four catches on four targets for 43 yards.

Gibbs is on a historic pace. Through 11 games, he is on pace for 2,704 total yards, good enough for the single-season record.

If the Lions end up winning the NFC North, easily the most competitive division in the NFL, there should be real conversations about Gibbs being the first nonquarterback MVP since Adrian Peterson, when the Vikings running back ran for 2,097 yards coming off a torn ACL.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bad: The Lions’ defense is going to be a major Achilles heel

With Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions don’t have much of a defense. Without him, it’s a tire fire.

Detroit scored 35 points on Thanksgiving, amassing 8.1 yards per play. The Lions got 146 yards from Amon-Ra St. Brown and 205 yards on the ground from Jahmyr Gibbs. That should be the recipe for a blowout victory against any team, home or away. Instead, it turned into a loss.

Without Hutchinson, the Lions don't have a closer on defense. The unit has to rely on a secondary with talent in safety Kerby Joseph and defensive back Brian Branch, but it also lacks shutdown corners on the boundary. The front four is also underwhelming, with coordinator Kelvin Sheppard now relying heavily on defensive tackle Alim McNeill and edge rusher Derrick Moore and D.J. Wonnum. It could be worse, but with Hutchinson it’s much, much better.

Moving forward, the Lions face the Falcons and Titans, giving the defense time to figure things out. Then it’s a key matchup with the Vikings before facing the Giants, Bears and Packers to close out the regular season. If the defense can’t get right before that final stretch, Detroit could be in trouble for both seeding and January longevity.

Ugly: Colston Loveland’s potentially massive knee injury

In the first half of Thursday’s game, the Bears had to be horrified. After having a defender incidentally slam into the side of his left leg , Loveland was down in pain before being carted off while in tears. Shortly thereafter, Chicago ruled him out with a knee injury.

If Loveland is gone for any significant period, it makes the path to the Super Bowl that much harder for the Bears. Chicago still has plenty of weapons for quarterback Caleb Williams in the backfield tandem of Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift, and receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. Still, Loveland is a burgeoning star, with 82 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns. In 11 games this year, he notched 41 catches for 397 yards.

Without Loveland, the Bears will rely heavily on Sam Roush, who is more of a blocker than a receiver. Currently, he has 11 catches for 106 yards, including five receptions for 31 yards on Thursday with Loveland sidelined.

Already without fellow tight end Cole Kmet due to a knee injury, the Bears would be awfully thin at the position if Loveland is seriously hurt. Going into Week 12, only the Rams, Cardinals and Bears used 13 personnel more (a RB and three TEs) than Chicago.

It’s unknown the severity of Loveland’s injury, but if he’s looking at a long recovery, coach Ben Johnson will need to adjust.