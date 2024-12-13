USC Trojans Hosting Transfer Running Back Wayshawn Parker From Washington State
The USC Trojans have hosted numerous players since the NCAA transfer portal officially opened. Washington State transfer running back Wayshawn Parker is set to visit the USC Trojans. On Dec. 3, Parker posted to social media that he intends to enter the transfer portal. Washington State ended the season 8-4.
Parker spent the 2024 season with the Washington State Cougars. As a true freshman, he rushed the ball 137 times for 735 yards and four touchdowns. Parker also had 11 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.
As a recruit, Parker was a three-star player. After a strong freshman season, the On3 transfer portal industry ranking has Parker as a four-star running back. He is ranked as the No. 30 player in the portal, and the No. 3 running back.
“I will never forget the time that I had here with Wazzu,” Parker wrote. “With that being said I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility!! Thank you Wazzu!!”
Before visiting USC, Parker will first travel to Arizona to visit the Wildcats. He will also be visiting the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes before making a final decision on where he will play in 2025.
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been dealing with numerous losses since the transfer portal officially opened. A big loss in the portal was running back Quinton Joyner, who would have likely played a big role with the Trojans in 2025. The current running back room has Bryan Jackson and A’Marion Peterson. Woody Marks only had one more year of eligibility remaining when he transferred to USC.
Given the losses of Joyner and Marks, the Trojans are looking for a new running back in the portal. The Trojans will also be hosting Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart. Bringing in Parker would be a valuable addition to the Trojans offense.
While the Trojans will have to compete with other schools to recruit Parker, USC offensive guard, Alaniai Noa went to school with the transfer running back in the Sacramento, California, area. Playing for the USC Trojans would give him a chance to return to his home state which could be a factor in Parker's final decision.
The USC Trojans ended the regular season with a 6-6 record, and it was not the season that the team expected, leading to a high number of players entering the portal. The offensive side of the ball was hit the worst. In addition to Joyner, wide receiver Kyron Hudson entered the portal after the season. The Trojans also had four offensive linemen enter the portal.
"We're a college model that's becoming a professional model," Riley said in regard to all of the departures. "I know some people don't want to say that but it's here. It is what it is. The reality is there's just some guys that you either can't or (are) not going to pay what they want. . . . If your value doesn't match the money, then it's not going to go well much longer. It's not going to further. There's a cutthroat part of that that's just part of being a professional organization."
Bringing in a young running back would be a big move for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. For Parker, it could be an ideal landing spot. With Joyner and Marks gone, Parker could play a prominent role on Riley’s team.
