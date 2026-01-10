USC Trojans Trending For Navy All-American Bowl Recruit

The Navy All-American Bowl will take place on Saturday, Jan. 10, and several top recruits will announce their commitments. The USC Trojans are pushing to kick off their 2027 recruiting class, and could earn their first commitment over the weekend.

According to Rivals, two recruits from the class of 2027 have the USC Trojans as their finalists: four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington and four-star edge Taven Epps. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the Trojans are trending for Washington.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Leading The Way For Aaryn Washington

Washington is one of the top recruits from the 2027 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 80 recruit in the nation, the No. 9 cornerback, and the No. 9 player from California.

As a California native and a player for Mater Dei, the USC Trojans have been recruiting him hard. Ahead of his commitment, Washington’s top five programs are USC, Nebraska, Ohio State, Washington, and Alabama. According to Rivals, Washington and USC are leading the race, but the Trojans may have the edge.

The Trojans have been making a strong push for Washington, and one reason is the USC staff that is recruiting him.

Sep 30, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars associate head coach Doug Belk on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The primary recruiter for Washington is USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, while defensive backs coach Doug Belk has also played a role in his recruitment. Reed and Belk are significant factors in USC’s recruiting success, which could help the Trojans in landing Washington.

One of the biggest areas of improvement seen through the 2026 class was the program’s emphasis on in-state recruiting. Of the Trojans' 35 signees, 57 percent are from California. More notably, Washington plays high school football for Mater Dei, where USC has had significant success recruiting.

From the 2026 class, tight end Mark Bowman and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt both played for Mater Dei. With the connections, Washington could stay in-state and commit to the USC Trojans.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Still In The Running For Taven Epps

Epps is another top California prospect, and the USC Trojans could land an elite edge rusher. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Epps is the No. 103 recruit in the nation, the No. 14 EDGE, and the No. 11 player from California.

Since decommitting from the Texas Longhorns, several programs have been making a push for the four-star recruit. According to Rivals, his final four programs include USC, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.

Even before he committed to Texas, the Trojans had been recruiting Epps. USC is the lone in-state program, but Epps has visited the Sooners several times, per Rivals, and Oklahoma may be the one to beat.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

While Oklahoma could be leading the race, the Trojans' success with in-state recruiting can play a role. Epps visited USC in the fall, and the Trojans are making a big push for him.

“It was a cool environment, just everybody telling me how USC is and how I should go there,” Epps told Rivals in the fall. “I have a friend who went there from high school, and he said, ‘Hey man, SC is the place.’ The coaches were cool.”

Even if it is just one, the USC Trojans have a chance to land their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class. The Trojans hold the No. 1-ranked 2026 class and can keep momentum, ensuring they have a talented roster for the next several years.

