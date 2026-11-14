USC Trojans Injury Report vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The good news for No. 18 USC heading into their Big Ten showdown against No. 9 Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 14 is there is nothing new on the injury report that will drastically impact them.

It is the healthiest the Trojans have been in Big Ten play, which has been the complete opposite of what previous seasons have been.

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team during warmups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Trestin Castro was the newest addition to the injury report after suffering a significant lower body injury in the first quarter of a win over Ohio State on Oct. 31. Castro was seen with a brace on his leg and crutches as fans stormed to the Coliseum.

Other than being thrusted into action against Rutgers in week 3 because of a series of injuries at the safety position, the redshirt freshman has exclusively been a special teams player this season.

Kannon Smith made his first career start at guard against the Buckeyes with Hayden Treter suffering a season-ending injury against Wisconsin in week 8, and the freshman is very likely to remain in that spot moving forward.

Freshman tight end Mark Bowman is no longer listed on the injury report. Bowman was a game-time decision against Ohio State after missing the previous three games with a hamstring injury. He played on a snap count, but the Trojans certainly felt the impact of having the former five-star recruit back in the lineup.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Bowman had an extra week to rest up with the second bye and should have no restrictions on Saturday.

For the first time this season, sophomore defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is not listed on the injury report. Stewart had re-injured the same foot that had playing the entire 2025 season on a snap count, in fall camp and caused him to miss the first four games of this season.

Indiana Injury Concerns

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti has kept who will be his starting quarterback on Saturday under wraps, but starter Josh Hoover has officially been removed from the injury report after missing the second half of the Hoosiers win over Minnesota on Oct. 31. Hoover had injured his throwing arm against Ohio State on Oct. 31.

Grant Wilson stepped in for Hoover and would be who Cignetti turn to again if he does decide not to go with Hoover.

Indiana will be without a pair of key starters. Guard Joe Brunner sustained an injury in practice on Tuesday and will be out against the Trojans. Brunner was a standout at Wisconsin for multiple seasons before transferring in the offseason. He has started every game this season.

Leading rusher Turbo Richard is also out. Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. had been a one-two punch this season, but Beebe will have the carry the workload in the Hoosiers backfield. Freshman Jayreon Campbell and sophomore Sean Cuono have a combined 20 carries between the two of them.

Key reserve defensive end Kellan Wyatt is also out for Saturday's contest. Cornerback AJ Harris was listed as questionable during the first injury report. He has since been updgraded to probable.

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