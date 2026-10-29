Film Breakdown Reveals USC’s Offensive Line Play Drastically Falling at the Wrong Time

The offensive line was supposed to be a strength for USC this season.

Even with the loss of center Kilian O’Connor, who went down with a season-ending injury in fall camp. The Trojans still returned four starters from a year ago.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) reacts during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss of O’Connor has proven to be bigger than expected. Tobias Raymond, who played guard and left tackle in 2025, began taking reps at center in the spring.

So, when O’Connor went down, Raymond’s move to be center became permanent. However, Raymond has struggled at times in his new role, and his position change has also created a massive problem at left guard.

And in the Trojans upset loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 24, all of their offensive line struggles reached its lowest point and led to the programs worst offensive showing in the Lincoln Riley era.

What the Film Shows

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West (5), outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks (15) and linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackle USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) for a loss just outside the end zone during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC had just 241 yards of total offense against Wisconsin. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was sacked a career-high five times and because sack yards count towards rushing yards in college, the Trojans finished the day with negative 17 yards on the ground.

USC's three running backs, King Miller, Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux carried the ball a combined 20 times for 40 yards.

Take a look at the film to see why the Trojans offense struggled mightily.

The interior of USC's offensive line has been a big problem all season, specifically the left guard position. Hayden Treter started the first two games of the season but was replaced by Kaylon Miller against Louisiana in week 2.

The two shared duties the next couple of weeks until Treter went down in the first half against Oregon on Sept. 26. Treter returned to the lineup against Wisconsin and once again, the two rotated at that left guard position. Treter suffered another injury in the third quarter and needed help from the training staff getting off the field and was seen in crutches on the sideline.

There's no push from that part of the offensive line. Miller, a 5-foot-11 former walk-on with short arms has looked exactly like that, a former walk-on. He was overwhelmed in Big Ten play a year ago, specifically in a loss to Oregon last November, and it has been more of the same in 2026.

And it has been all season. Left guard gets bullied. https://t.co/NAYImo6xOW pic.twitter.com/l0Ko1ecfNU — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 27, 2026

It’s a combo block between right guard Alani Noa and right tackle Justin Tauanuu. Noa is supposed to climb to the second level but gets tossed aside, which leaves the middle linebacker unblocked. The double team is ineffective and that defensive lineman also gets involved in the play. Tight end Tucker Ashcraft whiffs on his block and Alston runs into a wall.

Another example of why USC’s run game was really bad vs. Wisconsin.



Right guard gets tossed aside during a combo block and is unable to climb up to the second level, leaving the middle linebacker unblocked. Tight end completely whiffs his block. https://t.co/NAYImo6xOW pic.twitter.com/26nuya7QoI — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 28, 2026

This sequence below had a dramatic effect on the outcome of the game. The Trojans trailed 17-7 and faced a 3rd-and-9 on the 12-yard line late in the third quarter. Wisconsin crowds the line of scrimmage with eight defenders.

It’s become a popular formula in the NFL because of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who currently has the league's No. 1 defense, and one that's on a historic track, and has started to carry over to the college game. The offense doesn't know who's coming, and they have struggled to adapt. USC was effective using it a few weeks ago in their win over Washington on Oct. 3.

This was a perfect call by #USC DC Gary Patterson on that final drive in the red zone.



Double Mug. Ta’Mere Robinson engages the center and then drops as a Spy.



What looks like a 6-man pressure is actually a 5-man pressure and Kameryn Crawford is left unblocked for the sack. pic.twitter.com/4VUDRPwAuf — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 5, 2026

Maiava gets flushed to his left and throws it away. The ball never reaches the line of scrimmage and Maiava gets flagged for intentional grounding. The Trojans gets pushed back and on the very next play, Caden Chittenden’s 44-yard field goal is blocked.

Maiava had freshman receiver Trent Mosley, who was a running a shallow route across the middle, wide-open. Wisconsin had no defenders to the left, but Maiava never saw him because of poor communication upfront, which left an interior defensive lineman unblocked.

It’s the Brian Flores formula. Crowd the line of scrimmage. Offense doesn’t know who’s coming and the interior DL is left unlocked.



Instead of hitting a wide-open Trent Mosley, Jayden Maiava gets flagged for intentional grounding. Field goal gets blocked on the next play. pic.twitter.com/oWKswFVqwy — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 27, 2026

Elijah Paige returned to the lineup after missing the Trojans win over Penn State on Oct. 10. After earning Freshman All-American honors in 2024, Paige has had an injury riddled 2025 season.

This season, the Arizona native had been fantastic, earning midseason first team All-American honors by The Athletic. Paige saw his draft stock skyrocket the first half of the season. However, his performance against Wisconsin is a stain on his resume.

Hard to run the ball when this is what you’re getting from your All-American left tackle pic.twitter.com/z0JAG6iuIj — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 27, 2026

In the second quarter, USC had 2nd-and-goal on the 2-yard line and Riley called a rollout to the left for his right-handed quarterback and a goal line fade on third down. It might have been poor play-calling on Riley’s part, but is it because he has no faith in his offensive in short yardage situations?

The Trojans get bailed out by a facemask penalty on third down and given a fresh set of downs. On first down, the center gets blown off the ball and the run goes for no gain. On second down, the entire right side of the offensive line gets blown off the ball and the run goes for negative three yards. It's impossible to be a great Big Ten team with a finesse approach and a lack of toughness in those situations.

USC is bailed out with a facemask penalty.



1st down, no movement, center is blown off the ball and the run is for no gain. 2nd down, the right side of the offensive line gets blown off the ball and it’s a 3 yard loss.



You cannot be a great Big Ten team with a finesse approach. https://t.co/C7YC1U1yDw pic.twitter.com/mp8qDQyhl3 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 27, 2026

Maiava hit Nela Tupuo for a 4-yard touchdown on third down, but it shouldn't be this painful to score inside the 5-yard line. Every under-center play looks incredibly uncomfortable for Maiava and clunky. That’s a coaching problem.

Wisconsin was also effective getting to Maiava without blitzing. Raymond is getting pushed back into Maiava’s lap and Treter gives a soft chip on the play that has zero effect on the defensive tackle, and he ends up getting the sack anyway.

Center is getting bullied. It’s a weak chip by the left guard and guess who gets home for the sack https://t.co/NAYImo6xOW pic.twitter.com/LYoWYtdfqx — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 27, 2026

How Can USC Fix The Offensive Line

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

It starts with guys just have to play better. It's an experienced group upfront that has played plenty of football together. Communication also has to be much better.

Does USC make some changes to their offensive line as they prepare to face Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Freshman Vlad Dyakonov made his first career start against Penn State in place of an injured Paige. He could be an option to come in at right tackle. Another freshman is Breck Kolojay at guard. Coaches raved about Kolojay in the spring.

Riley and offensive line coach Zach Hanson said Kolojay was the furthest along. The IMG Academy (Fla.) product brings size and physicality at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds. The Trojans freshman class has been better than advertised and have proven to be their best players on the roster. Why not continue to play them if the veterans don't want to step up?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.