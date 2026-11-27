The latest chapter of the hostile Crosstown Rivalry series between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will be written on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The No. 9 Bruins will host the No. 15 Trojans, and the stakes couldn’t be higher, as both teams are alive to make the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5.

The Trojans (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) look to retain the Victory Bell for the third consecutive season, and coach Lincoln Riley looks to move to 4-1 overall against USC’s crosstown rival.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday’s Big Ten availability report provided early insight into which players will be available for Saturday’s rivalry game. Here’s a look at Thursday’s availability report ahead of the high-stakes Crosstown Rivalry game. Defensive end Braylan Shelby and linebacker GianCarlo Rufo are no longer questionable for Saturday's game and have been taken off the injury report.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

S Isaiah Rubin

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

UCLA Bruins Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s Updated Injury Status

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) reacts after an injury in overtime at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Entering Saturday’s rivalry matchup, the Bruins could be without quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who suffered a minor hip injury in UCLA’s 17-15 overtime road loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, their first defeat of the season.

On Wednesday’s availability report, Dieffenbach was listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, and that status remains the same. Since taking over as the Bruins starting quarterback after Nico Iamaleava's season-ending knee injury, Dieffenbach has thrown for 1,406 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

If Dieffenbach is unavailable for the Bruins on Saturday, UCLA will have to turn to a third-string quarterback, either Madden Iamaleava or Anthony Woods. This could give the Trojans' defense a major advantage against the Bruins, as UCLA’s quarterback uncertainty is part of why some feel they are poised to pull off the road upset at the Rose Bowl. Beating the Bruins and finishing 9-3, while still holding out hope for a Big Ten championship, would be a huge boost to a 2026 season that’s been filled with a roller coaster of emotions for coach Lincoln Riley’s group.

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds, Kickoff Time

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans arrive at the Rose Bowl as 6.5-point favorites over the Bruins, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over/under line for Saturday’s rivalry contest is also currently set at 45.5 points.

USC leads the all-time series 52-34-7 over UCLA, and their last three-game winning streak in the Crosstown Rivalry came from 2015 to 2017, something the Trojans look to replicate on Saturday with a win over the Bruins.

The Trojans and Bruins kick off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT, with CBS broadcasting the game. Can the Trojans make it three in a row and spoil the Bruins' chances at the Big Ten championship and CFP in their first season under coach Bob Chesney?

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