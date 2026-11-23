The No. 18 USC Trojans (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) will close out the regular season on Saturday against the No. 4 UCLA Bruins (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten) in their annual Crosstown Rivalry series at the Rose Bowl.

After their 35-21 Senior Day win over the Maryland Terrapins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, the Trojans look to close out the regular season strong by retaining the Victory Bell for the third consecutive season.

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) waves at teammate and fans as he is being carted off field due to an injury during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bruins suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 18-16 in triple overtime on the road to the Michigan Wolverines, desperate for a big win in their first season under coach Kyle Whittingham.

Ty Dieffenbach's Status Up In The Air On Saturday vs. USC Trojans

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) reacts after an injury in overtime at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the loss, Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury and was carted off of the field. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Dieffenbach isn’t expected to be out long-term, and his status is uncertain for Saturday’s rivalry matchup against the Trojans. If the Bruins clinch a bid to the College Football Playoff, Dieffenbach should be available.

Dieffenbach took over as the Bruins' starting quarterback after Nico Iamaleava went down with a season-ending knee injury in UCLA’s 17-15 win over the No. 13 Oregon Ducks on Oct. 10 in Eugene. The injury required Iamaleava to undergo season-ending knee surgery.

In Iamaleava’s absence, Dieffenbach impressed, helping the Bruins remain undefeated until their triple-overtime loss to the Wolverines on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Dieffenbach has thrown for 1,406 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions for the Bruins since their win over the Ducks on Oct. 10.

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Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC could be at an advantage, as the Bruins will have to start a third-string quarterback if Dieffenbach can't play. After Dieffenbach went down in the loss to the Wolverines, Anthony Woods and Madden Iamaleava shared starting quarterback reps in overtime.

If Dieffenbach is unavailable, whoever the Bruins opt to turn to could be a deciding factor in what will be the first-ranked matchup between USC and UCLA since the 2022 season. The Caleb Williams-led Trojans won that game, defeating the Bruins in a 48-45 thriller at the Rose Bowl.

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds, Kickoff Time

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans enter Saturday’s Crosstown Rivalry matchup at the Rose Bowl against the Bruins as a seven-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Dieffenbach’s injury played into the betting odds favoring the three-loss Trojans on Saturday against the Bruins.

The Trojans lead the Crosstown Rivalry series against the Bruins 52-34-7. The last time the Trojans won three straight three-game series against the Bruins was from 2015 to 2017, and USC looks to match that on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

The Trojans and Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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