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USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released for First Big Ten Game

The No. 12 USC Trojans will have their first road and conference game in Week 3 (Sept. 19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Luke Perez|
Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns atUnited Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns atUnited Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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USC TrojansRutgers Scarlet Knights

The USC Trojans have improved to 3-0, perfect at home, and jumped up two spots to claim the No. 12 rank in the AP Top-25. Now they will be on the road for the first time this season and open up conference play in New Jersey against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-2).

The game will be televised on CBS at 12:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 19, and here are the odds for the Trojans’ first Big Ten game.

Another Projected Landslide Victory

USC Trojans Big Ten Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava Trent Mosley Mark Bowman King Miller Waymond Jordan Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back for a pass second quarter against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor gives Southern Cal a 95.8 percent chance to win the game. DraftKings has USC moneyline currently set at -3200 while FanDuel has it at -4500. Caesars has USC moneyline at -5000. BetMGM has yet to release their odds for the USC vs. Rutgers matchup.

Kalshi has its traders riding with USC heavily at 94 percent. Fanatics Sportsbook hasn't released their odds for the game yet either, but Fanatics Markets is all in on a Trojans’ victory with traders also at 94 percent.

Over/Under and Points Spread

USC Trojans Big Ten Trent Mosley Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Corey Simms Tanook Hines Tron Baker Boobie Feaster Terrell Anderson
Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DraftKings currently has the points total at 57.5 with USC hitting the over at -112. For the point spread, they have the Trojans as 24.5 point favorites with -112 odds to cover.

FanDuel has its over/under at 55.5 with -110 odds for USC over. They list USC to win by 25.5 points, -114 to cover. 

Caesars is at 57.5 total points with USC over at -104. They also have the Trojans as 24.5 points favorites, -114 to cover.

Although USC’s offense has put up a total of 130 points in the past three games, bettors should be cautious of USC covering the spread. Entering Week 2, the Trojans were 1-1 against the spread but they took a step backwards performance wise leading to a final score of 49-30. They are now 1-2 versus the spread – that’s 33.3 percent chance to cover and -5.2 ATS, per Team Rankings.

USC Trojans Big Ten Gary Patterson Jide Abasiri Luke Wafle Deven Bryant Prophet Brown Alex Graham Jontez Williams
Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their defense continues to be a mixed bag too. During the post-game press conference on Sept. 12, coach Lincoln Riley admitted that a lot of players had the opportunity to play in the game, especially on defense. During the second half of action, the Trojans' defense let up 20 points and 237 total yards to Louisiana's offense. 

Heading into Week 3, the Trojans’ defense has allowed a total of 56 points. What may be even more excruciating to fans is that the unit has shown the ability to be dominant, a la their shutout performance in Week 1 against Fresno State – 116 yards allowed, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and two safeties.

Now that the Trojans are entering conference games, there's a chance both sides of the ball limit the experimenting with players and stick with the starters and best rotational pieces/second teamers. Yet again, they are playing a team that lost to Massachusetts.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Luke Perez
LUKE PEREZ

Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.

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