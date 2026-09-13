USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released for First Big Ten Game

The USC Trojans have improved to 3-0, perfect at home, and jumped up two spots to claim the No. 12 rank in the AP Top-25. Now they will be on the road for the first time this season and open up conference play in New Jersey against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-2).

The game will be televised on CBS at 12:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 19, and here are the odds for the Trojans’ first Big Ten game.

Another Projected Landslide Victory

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back for a pass second quarter against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor gives Southern Cal a 95.8 percent chance to win the game. DraftKings has USC moneyline currently set at -3200 while FanDuel has it at -4500. Caesars has USC moneyline at -5000. BetMGM has yet to release their odds for the USC vs. Rutgers matchup.

Kalshi has its traders riding with USC heavily at 94 percent. Fanatics Sportsbook hasn't released their odds for the game yet either, but Fanatics Markets is all in on a Trojans’ victory with traders also at 94 percent.

Over/Under and Points Spread

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DraftKings currently has the points total at 57.5 with USC hitting the over at -112. For the point spread, they have the Trojans as 24.5 point favorites with -112 odds to cover.

FanDuel has its over/under at 55.5 with -110 odds for USC over. They list USC to win by 25.5 points, -114 to cover.

Caesars is at 57.5 total points with USC over at -104. They also have the Trojans as 24.5 points favorites, -114 to cover.

Although USC’s offense has put up a total of 130 points in the past three games, bettors should be cautious of USC covering the spread. Entering Week 2, the Trojans were 1-1 against the spread but they took a step backwards performance wise leading to a final score of 49-30. They are now 1-2 versus the spread – that’s 33.3 percent chance to cover and -5.2 ATS, per Team Rankings.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their defense continues to be a mixed bag too. During the post-game press conference on Sept. 12, coach Lincoln Riley admitted that a lot of players had the opportunity to play in the game, especially on defense. During the second half of action, the Trojans' defense let up 20 points and 237 total yards to Louisiana's offense.

Heading into Week 3, the Trojans’ defense has allowed a total of 56 points. What may be even more excruciating to fans is that the unit has shown the ability to be dominant, a la their shutout performance in Week 1 against Fresno State – 116 yards allowed, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and two safeties.

Now that the Trojans are entering conference games, there's a chance both sides of the ball limit the experimenting with players and stick with the starters and best rotational pieces/second teamers. Yet again, they are playing a team that lost to Massachusetts.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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