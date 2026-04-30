One USC Trojan Facing the Most Pressure this Season

As the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley prepare for what they hope to be a successful 2026 season, the pressure continues to ramp up for the Trojans to make the College Football Playoff.

With such expectations, there is one player in particular who may be under the most pressure heading into next season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Michael Jackson III (2) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Linebacker Desman Stephens II

At the second level of the defense, linebacker Desman Stephens II could be under some of the most pressure on the entire roster.

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC defense lost a significant amount of talent with the departures of linebacker Eric Gentry, edge rusher Anthony Lucas, cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson, in addition to safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey.

As far as experience goes, these losses could be very significant for USC, especially in the communication aspect of the defense and making sure that everyone is lined up properly. After his first full season in the rotation, this is one area that Stephens has to step up in and could be very important for the outcome of the Trojans season.

Stephens also has to step up and create a significant amount of impact plays to try to make up for what USC lost to the draft. During his 2025 season with the Trojans, Stephens recorded 89 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

With his frame standing at 6-3 and 235 pounds, Stephens has the speed, instincts, and range to make those plays all over the field. In his high school career, Stephens spent time in the secondary, which has helped him to develop his ball skills and become someone who could become a turnover machine later in his career.

Stephens also brings a great balance of physicality that helps him to make the tackles required in a conference like the Big Ten, which requires that style of play to be successful. With teams like Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana on the schedule, Stephens and the USC defense will be tested and must perform if they want a chance to win the Big Ten title.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) runs the ball after an interception in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Why Desman Stephens Must Step Up

Heading into the 2026 season, Stephens will be one of the more experienced players on the entire roster, which means that he must not only produce on the field but also develop into one of USC’s leaders.

As a linebacker, Stephen’s leadership could be the most important, as it will require him to communicate with the entire defense to ensure there are no missed assignments, limiting the explosive plays that they allow.

As far as his production on the field, Stephens must continue to improve his ball skills, especially with the loss of Fitzgerald, who contributed five interceptions for the Trojans in 2025. With USC competing in a conference like the Big Ten, forcing turnovers is critical, given how hard it is to consistently stop opposing offenses.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) scrambles out of the pocket chased by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In addition to his communication and ball skills, Stephens must also lead the way for the Trojans to shut down opposing rush attacks. Last season, USC allowed 143.23 rush yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation. In the Big Ten, winning the line of scrimmage is paramount, and if Stephens can use his speed and physicality to shut down the opposing rush attacks, USC could become one of the more well-rounded defenses in the country.

The 2026 campaign for USC is arguably one of the more important seasons under coach Riley, and if Stephens underperforms, there is no telling how that will impact the Trojans' defense and their success as a team.

There is no doubt that Stephens has the traits and leadership qualities to step up in 2026, but it is ultimately up to him to make it happen on the field and become one of the next great defenders to come out of USC.

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