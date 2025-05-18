USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart Best True Freshman In All Of College Football?
The USC Trojans brought in one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting cycle when they signed four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart.
After being offered by 26 teams during his recruitment, Stewart eventually pledged to USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and enrolled earlier this year. The Louisiana native is expected to have a sizable role as a true freshman for USC this season.
ESPN listed Stewart as the No. 9 freshman to watch. He is one of only four defensive players to be named on the list and is the second defensive lineman ranked alongside former USC commit and current Texas Longhorn, defensive tackle Justus Terry.
"A towering defensive end at 6-5, 290 pounds, Stewart was ESPN's No. 1 prospect in 2026 before he reclassified into the 2025 cycle last fall. Stewart played only one varsity season, totaling 85 tackles and 20 sacks as a sophomore in 2023, and might require time to develop. But he should at the very least inject some energy into a Trojans pass rush that finished 91st nationally in sacks (21) last fall," ESPN wrote.
Coming out of high school, Stewart was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. 247Sports Composite rankings saw the former four-star recruit listed as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports said that Stewart has legit NFL potential thanks to his freak athleticism and tools.
"Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential. Capable pass rusher from the interior and the edge, thanks in part to hand violence and point-of-attack power. Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road," Brooks said
Despite being one of the most highly-touted recruits in the Trojans' recruiting class, Stewart is not the headliner along the defensive front.
That title belongs to Keeshawn Silver, the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 25 player in the transfer portal acording to 247Sports' rankings. Silver comes over from Kentucky, where he posted 26 tackles and one sack this past season. His 6-foot-4, 336 pound frame gives Stewart plenty of help along the interior of the defensive line.
USC also brought in Jamaal Jarrett via the transfer portal. The defensive tackle from Georgia was ranked as the No. 16 defensive lineman in the portal according to 247Sports and is also expected to contribute mainly on the interior defensive line.
Stewart will battle it out with fellow defensive linemen Anthony Lucas, Kam Fountain, and Braylan Shelby for reps during the summer. Lucas and Fountain have significant playing experience from this past season in comparison to Shelby and Stewart and will look use that experience in their position battle.