USC Trojans' Jahkeem Stewart Goes Viral For High School Donation
USC Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart has made headlines for donating $10,000 to a student athlete recovery center for his high school, Edna Karr, in New Orleans, Louisiana. It appears as though the newest Trojan is making good use of his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.
Stewart participated in spring practices at USC as an early enrollee, and he participated in Edna Karr's graduation ceremony in the spring as well. After congratulating his fellow graduates and thanking his teachers and coaches at Edna Karr, Stewart revealed his donation to the school.
The contribution to Edna Karr's athletics program is not the first generous move that Stewart has made since signing with USC. In February, Stewart surprised his mom with a Jeep Wrangler.
Stewart was a high-profile prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, partially due to his elite ability on the football field but also because of his expected NIL valuation. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Stewart received an NIL deal over $1 million upon joining USC.
He was a consensus top-100 recruit in his class. 247sports had Stewart ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman and the No. 34 overall prospect in 2025. The Trojans landed him over the likes of LSU and Ohio State.
MORE: USC Trojans Favorites To Land Five-Star Power Forward Recruit Jacy Abii?
MORE: Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Penn State's Drew Allar, USC Trojans’ Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Updated Recruiting Rankings After Mater Dei's Shaun Scott Commitment
Once Stewart officially joined USC's program, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke to reporters about what Stewart is bringing to Southern California.
“Jahkeem is someone that we targeted very early on, the tough thing was so did everyone else. He’s a neat young man, we got to spend a lot of time with him, he was able to come out to LA several times throughout the process," said Riley.
“Everybody sees the physical ability, the length, he has a very unique combination physically but I do think Jahkeem’s mentality, the way he attacks, his confidence, he has a really gritty, tough hardworking mentality," continued Riley. "I think that is what really makes him such an outstanding prospect and what made him a dominant high school player.”
Despite the Trojans' consistent efforts in recruiting Stewart, his decision was not finalized until the Early National Signing Period when he announced his commitment to Riley and USC. He was two spots away from five-star status in 247Sports' Composite Rankings, but his commitment to the Trojans was the start of an elite recruiting run from USC.
Stewart and five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet are the headliners of USC's 2025 recruiting class, and the Trojans are looking to bring in an elite number of talented high school recruits in 2026.
Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson was Stewart's primary recruiter to USC, and he has since helped the Trojans build a top-ranked recruiting class in 2026. On the defensive line alone, USC holds commitments from four-star prospects Tomuhini Topui, Simote Katoanga, and Jaimeon Winfield.