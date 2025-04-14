USC Trojans Legend Ronnie Lott Visits Practice, Talks To Jahkeem Stewart
USC Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was seen at Trojans spring practice talking to USC and NFL legend Ronnie Lott. Lott is widely considered to be one of the greatest defensive players in the history of football. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
USC's Highest Graded Defensive 2025 Recruit, Jahkeem Stewart
Jahkeem Stewart was the second highest graded Trojans recruit in the class of 2025; No. 1 was five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. Stewart is a four-star defensive lineman out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He is ranked as the No. 13 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.
Stewart has the build of a player than can eventually be a serious "NFL Draft candidate," as scouting analyst Gabe Brooks of 247Sports put it.
"Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential...Often physically overwhelms overmatched opponents, but does flash some rip and swim nuance at times," Brooks said. "Elite young defensive prospect given prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate."
Even though he will just be a freshman this season, Stewart has the potential to be an instant impact player with his frame and talent. Stewart will be joining a much improved Trojans defense led by defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.
USC Trojans Defensive Recruits
Lynn joined coach Lincoln Riley's took over as defensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season. This Trojans defense allowed about an average of 10 points less per game than it did before Lynn got there.
In addition to Stewart, the Trojans landed six other defensive recruits in the class of 2025. This includes four-star recruits; cornerback Trestin Castro and safety Alex Graham.
Will USC's defense be able to build from 2024 and be even better in 2025?
The Hall of Fame Career of Ronnie Lott
Ronnie Lott was a hard-hitting safety that played for the USC Trojans from 1977 through 1980. As a Trojan, he made First-team All-Pac-10 in 1979 and 1980, Second-team All-Pac-10 in 1978, and was a Unanimous All-American in 1980. Lott also was a member of USC’s 1978 National Championship winning team. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
Lott was drafted No. 8 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Right away, he became a force in the NFL. Lott was an eight-time First-team All-Pro, a 10-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL interceptions leader, a combined tackles leader, and forced fumbled leader, and a 2000 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the leader of a vaunted 49ers defense that won four Super Bowls in the 80’s.
For a young player such as Stewart, it's not a bad idea to listen to an all-time great dropping knowledge.