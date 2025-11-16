Freshman Jahkeem Stewart Proves The Five-Star Hype With Game-Changing Play
It was at this exact weekend a year ago when freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was on his official visit with the USC Trojans.
The highly touted five-star prospect from New Orleans had several suitors, including in-state LSU, Oregon and Ohio State but a trip to Los Angeles shifted everything in the Trojans direction.
Fast forward, and Stewart is not only playing in the big games that he envisioned when decided to head out west but making big-time plays that would help keep his team remain alive in the College Football Playoff hunt.
Game-Changing Play
Late in the third quarter, the Trojans trailed by two to Iowa. Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski’s rolled right, and his low pass bounced off his intended target’s shin because of some tight coverage by Marcelles Williams and bounced right to Stewart for an interception.
“Right moment, right time. I feel as running to the ball you get rewarded for those types of things and I feel like I did that,” Stewart said.
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC's Game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Why USC's Success Has Major Impact On Record Crowd vs. Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Why USC Trojans Could Be On Upset Alert Against Iowa
Stewart showcased high level awareness and a good set of hands to come up with the interception.
“I wanted to score, I ain’t Jamaal Jarrett,” Stewart joked about after the game. Stewart is referring to 70-yard pick-six by Jarrett in week 3 against Purdue.
USC responded on its ensuing possession with a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryan Jackson early in the fourth quarter to give them their first lead of the game at 26-21 and they never relinquished it.
“I came up here for the big games. Me just being here is God’s plan. I’m trusting God’s plan, trusting our coaching staff’s plan,” Stewart said. “Just me being who I am since high school, being a dominant player and I feel as though I ain’t there yet. I got to keep pushing to greatness and I’m going to keep doing it because everybody is going to stay on me and I ain’t going to slack one bit. I just got to keep being that for the team.”
Continuing to Grow
Stewart is supposed to be a senior in high school and you would have never guessed by his massive 6-foot-6, 295-pound frame or by the way he conducts himself with a humility and maturity.
He is mature beyond his years and carries himself in a way that would model that of a 5-year veteran in the NFL. Two qualities that made the decision to reclassify from the 2026 to the 2025 class an easy one.
“I grown a lot. Just learning from my leaders and really trusting coach Henny, coach Nua and coach Sky,” Stewart said. “Just coaching me to be a better person. They’re doing a great job with that. And just everyone pushing me. Everybody got high standards for me and I feel like me matching everyone’s standards is going great. I just have to keep trusting their plan, trusting my plan and keep trusting in God.”
Stewart knows he still has a long ways to go before he becomes the player he ultimately wants to become. But the five-star recruit has been blossoming into the player and person they hoped for when they landed him last recruiting cycle.
Young Players Stepping Up
Stewart is one of several young players that are part of the regular rotation but USC needed another group to step up, particularly in the secondary. Freshman defensive back Alex Graham saw the most significant playing time of his career because of an injury to Kamari Ramsey.
And with Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald out, sophomore safety Urlacher was also thrusted into the lineup. But injuries are nothing new for the Trojans and next man up mentality is something that has carried the team through this season.
“The young guys stepping up, trusting the scheme, just doing what they was doing at practice,” Stewart said. “We got a lot of great guys, especially at a young age. We a young team, us just trusting our coaches. We got one of the best coaching staffs in the world.”
After giving up 21 points in the first half, the USC defense tightened up and did allow a single point in the second half. Over their last three games combined, the Trojans have surrendered just six points.