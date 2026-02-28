USC’s Ja’Kobi Lane Reveals Interview With This NFL Team at Combine

USC Trojans wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane spoke to the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. Lane declared for the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason. As for what team that could potentially be a fit for Lane, the Minnesota Vikings come to mind.

Ja'Kobi Lane at NFL Combine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Lane was asked by a reporter if he had a had spoken to the Vikings.

“I have. An informal interview,” Lane said.

The Vikings could be an interesting fit for Lane. Their No. 1 option on offense is star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is arguably the best wideout in the entire league. Minnesota’s No. 2 and No. 3 pass catching options are wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor.

As both Addison and Nailor’s rookie contracts get closer to running up, the Vikings could try to move off one of them and reset the contract clock with a rookie like Lane. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Lane is the No. 86 overall ranked prospect and projected to be a third round pick. Minnesota currently has the No. 82 overall pick in the third round.

Lane then spoke about his motivation and his “why” when it comes to taking the next step to becoming a professional football player.

“My mom is my whole why. She’s my world. Just being able to know she sacrificed so much, single parent,” Lane said. “Also my love for the game. I love football more than anything and being able to focus solely and only on football is a huge thing for me so it’s been nothing short of a blessing.”

Ja'Kobi Lane With High-Flying USC Trojans' Offense

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ja'kobi Lane (89) of USC works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Lane signed with the USC Trojans out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. The 6-4 wideout out of Mesa, Arizona was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 32 receiver in the country in 2023 per 247Sports.

Lane played at USC from 2023-2025. In 30 games played, he totaled 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2025, he was the No. 2 receiver for the Trojans offense along with No. 1 wide receiver Makai Lemon.

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Lemon had an incredible 2025 season for the Trojans, leading all power conference players in receiving yards during the regular season. Lemon took home the 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in college football.

In 2025, Lane and Lemon combined for 1,901 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns. USC boasted one of the most prolific offensive attacks in the country and the 1-2 punch of Lemon and Lane was a big reason for this.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava was in his first season as starter for USC and thrived. He threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Trojans will get a big boost in 2026 with Maiava returning for one more season.