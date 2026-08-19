USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Identifies Biggest Trash Talker on Trojans Defense

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice, and he revealed that USC star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is the biggest trash talker on the team.

"Jahkeem Stewart. Yeah, he's a big talker. But we love it. I mean, fires us up, you know, gets everybody ready on the offensive side of the ball when we hear Jahkeem talking. So we want to just go out there and compete," Maiava said.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are busy competing in fall camp as they open their season in week 0 against San José State. The Aug. 29 kickoff has prompted USC coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff to hold a mock game week during training camp in order to help the team get into a routine for an earlier start to the season.

Here's everything Maiava had to say after Tuesday's practice:

Seeing Teammates Like Family

"I mean, a lot of different ways. We all come from a lot of different backgrounds. I come from a background with a huge family. So I mean, I was kind of a family-oriented person early on, so I think just, you know, taking in all of these guys as brothers and, you know, seeing them as, you know, my own people kind of just take that next step. Translate to the field and continue to execute and compete against each other."

Defensive Players Standing Out

"Yeah, everybody on that defensive end. I mean, D-line's getting after it, linebackers, you know, the DBs, I mean, really everybody's surprising me and, you just kind of see all the hard work that we've put in this offseason. You can see it out there. You know, it's not really any bad reps going on. It's good on good. I mean, we're competing every single day, so super excited about that. And, yeah, we're ready to just go out there and compete."

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Chemistry with New Wide Receivers

"Yeah, I mean, it's been huge. We've done a lot of our own walkthroughs together, one-on-ones So I think, you know, just... catching him up on anything that he needs to get caught up on. But I think just, you know, continue to feed that chemistry, and sky's the limit."

Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

"Yeah, it's pretty dynamic. Love those guys. Those guys, I mean, we compete every single day.

We talk our crap once here and there. So we just, you know, we want to really just get better every single day. So that's where the dynamic is."

Any Change in Team's Energy During 'Mock Week'

"It kind of felt like every single day with like this camp just been, I mean, the energy has just been through the roof. You know, I mean, the standards never change. It's never changed, whether it's game week or not game week. I think every single day, this team has done such a phenomenal job just attacking every single day."

On Any Plans to Raise Awareness for Mental Health

"Yeah, shoot, that's a good question. I mean, obviously I try to be there for, you know, all my teammates and my brothers out there and, you know, just to continue to, you know, have a conversation with those guys. I mean, you never know what's going on outside of football. So I think, I haven't planned anything that I'm going to come out with, but I think just... every single day, just try to, you know, build that relationship with the guys and let them know that I'm here for them. And, you know, what they have to say is really important to me, so."

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans' New Sound System

"I wouldn't say any problems have occurred or happened. I think, like, it's going to build our confidence. And, we're going to play in loud environments, play on the road. You know, got to be able to lock in in those moments. And, you know, I think if it's not problems, I think it sharpens our communication with each other."

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