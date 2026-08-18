USC's Jayden Maiava Leads Returning Quarterbacks in Eye-Catching Statistic

During Jayden Maiava’s first season as the full-time signal caller for the Trojans, he proved he can be one of the best passers in the Power Four. His 3,711 passing yards was No. 5 in the nation, he tied at No. 24 with 24 touchdowns and only had 10 interceptions (tied at No. 103). He also had 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground – an underrated aspect of Maiava’s game. But the most telling statistic from Maiava’s breakout year is his quarterback rating (QBR).

Introduced in 2011 by ESPN, the metric tracks play-by-play context (down, distance, field position, game clock, time to score), passing and rushing yards, scrambling and sacks avoided, turnovers, penalties as well as strength of opponent's defense. With all that into consideration, Maiava led the nation with a QBR of 91.2. Now the Trojan will carry that distinction into the 2026 campaign – his final season.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per ESPN, the top-10 QBR rankings of 2025 are as follows:

Jayden Maiava (USC) – 91.2

Julian Sayin (OSU) – 89.6

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) – 88.4

Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt) – 87.7

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) – 86.0

Gunner Stockton (Georgia) – 85.8

Taylen Green (Arkansas) – 83.1

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) – 82.7

Devon Dampier (Utah) – 82.0

Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) – 81.4

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Post NFL Draft, quarterbacks that were outside of the top-10 were able to move up for the upcoming season. Maiava and Sayin still hold No. 1 and No. 2 spots for returning quarterbacks, Chambliss slides up to No. 3, Stockton moves up to No. 4, Carr jumps to No. 5, while Dampier improves to No. 6.

The rest of the new top-10 are as follows:

CJ Bailey (previously No. 13) – 78.1

Darian Mensah (previously No. 14) – 78.0

Marcel Reed (previously No. 15) – 77.9

Byrum Brown (previously No. 16) – 77.8

Top Quarterbacks USC’ Defense Will Face

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While this is an impressive feat for Maiava, it is also a test for the Trojans defense as they will face six quarterbacks who finished within the top-70 in 2025.

Oregon’s Dante Moore, who finished at No. 18 in 2025 and moved up to No. 11, had a QBR of 77.4 – 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions. When the Trojans host the Ducks on Sept. 26 – their conference opener – Moore will be equipped with one of the best offensive lines in the nation and an electric pass catching unit.

Next will be Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. (Oct. 3). Williams had a QBR of 75.3 in 2025, finishing No. 24 overall – 3,065 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions. Besides Williams’ strong arm, the Trojans will have to be wary of his play making ability on the ground – 611 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season.

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall on Monday, August 10, 2026, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then on Oct. 10, Southern Cal will be visiting Happy Valley. There they will face former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht. During his junior campaign, Becht recorded 2,584 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions, which resulted in a QBR of 63.6 (No. 55 in the nation).

Similar to Maiava, Sayin became the Buckeyes’ starting signal caller in 2025 and is known as an accurate passer. Sayin finished the year with 3,610 yards (No. 10 in the nation), 32 touchdowns (No. 4) and eight interceptions. Besides Jeremiah Smith, Sayin and the Buckeyes will come into the Coliseum with a reloaded receiving corps on Oct. 31.

Indiana acquired former TCU signal caller Josh Hoover from the transfer portal. In 2025, Hoover had a QBR of 73.2 which earned him the No. 27 spot in the nation – 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, 13 interceptions. USC will be traveling to Bloomington on Nov. 14.

Despite struggling the first half of the season, Nico Iamaleava turned it around and finished the year with 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, resulting in a QBR of 60.6 (No. 67 overall. USC will close out their 2026 campaign at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 28.

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