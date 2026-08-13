USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Betting Odds Make Early Statement

In what will be the USC Trojans' only Friday night game of the regular season, coach Lincoln Riley’s squad will face the Fresno State Bulldogs for their Week 1 matchup on Sept. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The matchup with Fresno State will follow USC's season opener in Week 0 against the San Jose State Spartans from the Mountain West on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Bulldogs are set to make their debut in the Trojans' former conference, the Pac-12, this year and aim to build off a 2025 season that featured them recording a 9-4 overall record that was capped off by an 18-3 win over the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early betting odds have been released for the Trojans’ Week 2 matchup against the Bulldogs. Here’s a look at those odds.

USC vs. Fresno State Betting Odds

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the early betting odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are 22.5-point favorites over Fresno State. In the betting odds that have been released so far leading up to the season, the game against Fresno State is one of the matchups in which the Trojans are heavily favored.

The Trojans are also heavy 38.5-point favorites to beat San Jose State to open the season on Aug. 29. Expect the Trojans to have a good chance to cover the spread in both of these matchups. The over/under line for the Trojans' matchup against Fresno State is currently set at 51.5 points.

USC vs. Fresno State Recent Meetings

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive lineman Sione Noa (54) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sept. 4 matchup will be the Trojans' first matchup against Fresno State since Sept. 17, 2022, when USC won 45-17 at the Coliseum. The Trojans lead the all-time series 4-1 over Fresno State, with the Bulldogs' only win coming back in the 1992 Freedom Bowl. The Bulldogs won that game 24-7 over the Trojans.

As for how the Trojans will perform this time around against Fresno State, expect USC quarterback Jayden Maiava to put together another strong performance. Last season, in his first full year as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, with the second-best QBR in the country at 89.9.

In the Trojans' three non-conference matchups last season against the Missouri State Bears, Georgia Southern Eagles, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Maiava threw for a combined 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to lead the Big Ten in passing for a second consecutive season along with being an underrated contender for the Heisman Trophy entering the year, Maiava looks to get off to a strong start in the Trojans' three non-conference matchups against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Maiava continues to improve his leadership skills as the Trojans' starter. He's been working with former USC quarterback legends, including Matt Leinart and Caleb Williams, both of whom won the Heisman Trophy for the Trojans. The kickoff for the Trojans' Sept. 4 matchup against Fresno State is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FOX.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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