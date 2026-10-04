Jayden Maiava Draws Heat for Rough Start During USC vs. Washington Clash

LOS ANGELES -- The No. 18 USC Trojans looked to return to their explosive ways on Oct. 3, this time with traditional rival Washington in town and USC coach Lincoln Riley leaning back on star quarterback Jayden Maiava.

But Maiava drew more criticism than praise before halftime of this showdown inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. More so due to errant decision-making.

Critics Call Out Jayden Maiava

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC entered halftime with this rare sight: Defense propelling the Trojans. USC bottled up Washington's big-play potential to close out the first half.

But USC struggled to generate explosives on its end too, taking the 14-10 deficit into the locker room at halftime, and Maiava's decisions were a major topic of discussion during the game.

USC insider for 247Sports Shotgun Spratling was one who became critical, saying that Maiava showed "poor mechanics" during a second-and-third down sequence during the game. Los Angeles Times USC insider Ryan Kartje was another who noticed how notably off Maiava was, saying he's made some "odd decisions today."

USC Trojans on SI reporter Kendell Hollowell rose as another who became perplexed about Maiava's start. Including questioning why Maiava refuses to take off and run when he sees no open wide receivers.

Notable Bad Decisions Jayden Maiava Made

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; General view of the exterior of the stadium prior to the game between the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava resorted to some panic throws in the contest, including one where he missed two open wide receivers.

Washington sent one free rusher toward Maiava's face. He attempted to throw off his back foot, which isn't normally his strength. That pass became a duck throw and fell into the hands of Huskies defender Ryan Dillard-Allen. Maiava underthrew receiver Tron Baker on that attempt, while Zacharyus Williams and Carson Tabbaracci were immensely wide open.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava developed sloppy feet under pressure. But the kicker was that Maiava faced just one incoming rusher during that sequence. Yet that wasn't his only questionable decision on the field.

Maiava held onto the ball for too long and took a costly sack against Jacob Manu. Maiava even tried a lateral pass to another receiving option behind the line of scrimmage when the quarterback had room to run.

The USC quarterback went a dismal 12-of-19 passing for 143 yards and averaged just 7.3 yards per play. His performance was his slowest start of the year in what's been a strong start to his 2026 season. His disappointing start also included penalties that proved to be drive killers, including a pair of unsportsmanlike calls that wiped away offensive series and came at the most critical moments.

The woes stretched to the third quarter. USC opened the game with the football but went with another three-and-out, leading to a chorus of boos inside the Coliseum. USC has looked flat on offense, a rare sight considering how the Trojans have performed there during the first five games of the season. USC will need a calmer, settled Maiava to prevent further 2026 disappointment, especially after their loss to Oregon on Sept. 26.

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