USC Trojans Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit John Fifita Over Arizona Wildcats
The USC Trojans are on a mission to sign the top-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. The Trojans made another big addition to their recruiting class as they added their first offensive line prospect in three-star guard, John Fifita, beating out Arizona and Arizona State for his commitment.
USC coach Lincoln Riley didn't have to look too far to land the Trojans' 12th prospect in their 2026 recruiting class. Fifita hails from St. Francis High School in Northern California. He is No. 79 interior offensive lineman and No. 93 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Fifita spoke with 247Sports about why he decided to commit to USC less than a day after receiving an offer from the Trojans.
"The hospitality and love they showed me and my family on the visit was unreal. It's a great campus with a great education, and we truly believe in what coach Lincoln Riley is building there to continue to elevate the program," Fifita said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Fifita's size allows him to play as physical as any guard in the country.
"Fifita is a mammoth interior line prospect and one of the biggest guards in the West Coast ’26 class. He’s a wide body at close to 6-6, 350 pounds and can just overwhelm an opposing defensive linemen at the point of attack. He’s a true road grader...and plays through the whistle. He’s an improving pass blocker as well and shows good feet for a player his size," Biggins said.
Fifita praised USC's new offensive line coach Zach Hanson, who was promoted from within to replace Josh Henson, who left to go take the offensive coordinator position at Purdue.
"Coach Zach Hanson is a great coach and even better person. He understands what it's like being big and tall, so just having that knowledge and aspect of football I believe is going to take my game to another level. . . . Just walking into the Coliseum, it was easy to imagine myself one day running out of the tunnel. I've grown up watching USC so this was always a goal for me," Fifita said to 247Sports.
Hanson reeled in his first offensive line target in the 2026 cycle in Fifita.
"A big thing coach Hanson was telling me was that the development is within me and the rest of the offensive line," Fifita said. "He's trying to bring the best out of every one and they see me having an impact for them up front."
The Trojans continue to build up their recruiting class with Fifita joining the No. 1 class in the country. The California native continues USC's recent trend of heavily investing into in-state recruiting. Out of the 12 recruits currently committed to USC, eight of them are from California.