Sam Darnold to Seattle Seahawks In NFL Free Agency? Geno Smith Trade Impact
One of the biggest free agents in the NFL, former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold could be the next signal-caller of the Seattle Seahawks offense. Seattle made headlines on Friday after trading quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with former Seahawks coach and current Raiders leader Pete Carroll.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings are exploring other quarterbacks now that the Seahawks might be interested in signing Darnold. Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that there is mutual interest between Darnold and Seattle.
Previously, Darnold was believed to have two options as a free agent: sign a long-term deal with a team like the Raiders, or sign another short deal with Minnesota. However, it appears as though the Vikings are planning to move forward with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback after drafting him No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in the Vikings' first preseason game, clearing the runway for Darnold as team's full-time starter. The former Trojan was playing on a one-year deal worth $10 million in 2024, and he threw a career-high 4,319 passing yards with 35 touchdowns. He threw 12 interceptions, but completed 66.2 percent of his passes, another career-best.
Darnold ultimately leaves Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with a difficult decision in the offseason. Adofo-Mensah spoke about the situation with reporters in February.
"I was telling my staff if I could have thought of a brain teaser, of an experiment to think through, that would have been a pretty tough one where, Pro Bowl quarterback, win all those games and then lose to two (the Lions and Rams) twice," said Adofo-Mensah.
"And so that was really kind of the core of our off season, really thinking through that holistically," Minnesota's general manager continued. "Trying not to be overweighted by those eight quarters, but not to under-weigh those last two games."
As Adofo-Mensah noted, Darnold's breakout season was tainted after losing to the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions twice. Before Seattle traded away Geno Smith, reports suggested that Darnold might sign another short-term deal with the Vikings.
Now, will he be signing with the Seahawks when NFL free agency opens on Wednesday, March 12? Teams can negotiate with players beginning on Monday, meaning Darnold's future destination could be finalized in the near future.
Should Darnold join the Seattle Seahawks, it will be his fifth NFL team as he enters his eighth season in the league. He was drafted out of USC with the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2018. After three years in New York, he played for the Carolina Panthers for two seasons. He spent 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers before the former Trojan led Minnesota to the playoffs in 2024.