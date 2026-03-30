USC’s Kamari Ramsey Visits NFL Team in Need of Defensive Reinforcements
USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is about to take the next step in his football playing career. At the conclusion of the Trojans’ 2025 regular season, Ramsey announced that he would are declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Kamari Ramsey's 30 Visit With Dallas Cowboys
Kamari Ramsey went on a 30 visit with the Dallas Cowboys per Arye Pulli. Each NFL team gets 30 pre-draft meetings where they can host a potential prospect at their facility.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Ramsey is ranked as the 76th overall prospect in the 2026 draft class. He is projected to be a third round pick.
Ramsey played his high school football at Sierra Canyon and was a four-star recruit. He decided to stay in Los Angeles and signed with the UCLA Bruins as a member of their 2022 recruiting class. After two seasons with the Bruins, Ramsey entered the transfer portal. He didn’t have to travel far to his next destination as he stayed in Los Angeles and transferred to USC.
Ramsey played for the Trojans in 2024 and 2025. In those seasons, he had 87 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
Cowboys Needing Defensive Reinforcement
In the first four rounds, the Cowboys have four picks: two first round selections, one third round selection, and one fourth round selection. Their defense was a major problem last season and it’s something they will have to address in the draft.
Dallas allowed the third most yards per game out of any team in the NFL last season with an average of 377.0 per game. They also gave up the most points in the NFL per game with an average of 30.1.
Offense hasn't been the issue. The Cowboys offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott has consistely been one of the best in the league during the regular season. Prescott and star wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb had the Cowboys offense firing all season long in 2025. They averaged the second most points in the NFL per game with an average of with 27.7.
Dallas missed the playoffs for the second straight season despite this high-flying offense. What they need now is to shore up the defensive side of the ball. Drafting Ramsey in the middle rounds could help contribute to that.
The Cowboys have made other moves on defense and it starts with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The 34-year-old Parker was previously a passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2024-25.
Prior to his time there, Parker was the defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos from 2021-2023. Instead of a retread defensive coordinator for the second start season, Dallas decided to go a little but outside of the box with this hire.
Last season, they had former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator and it didn't work out. Time will tell if Parker is the right person for the job.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1