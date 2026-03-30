USC’s Kamari Ramsey Visits NFL Team in Need of Defensive Reinforcements

USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is about to take the next step in his football playing career. At the conclusion of the Trojans’ 2025 regular season, Ramsey announced that he would are declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kamari Ramsey's 30 Visit With Dallas Cowboys

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team safety Kamari Ramsey (27) of USC drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey went on a 30 visit with the Dallas Cowboys per Arye Pulli. Each NFL team gets 30 pre-draft meetings where they can host a potential prospect at their facility.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Ramsey is ranked as the 76th overall prospect in the 2026 draft class. He is projected to be a third round pick.

USC safety Kamari Ramsey is on a pre-draft "30" visit with the #Cowboys today.



Ranked No. 82 on PFF's Big Board. pic.twitter.com/PckgVhMhCO — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 28, 2026

Ramsey played his high school football at Sierra Canyon and was a four-star recruit. He decided to stay in Los Angeles and signed with the UCLA Bruins as a member of their 2022 recruiting class. After two seasons with the Bruins, Ramsey entered the transfer portal. He didn’t have to travel far to his next destination as he stayed in Los Angeles and transferred to USC.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ramsey played for the Trojans in 2024 and 2025. In those seasons, he had 87 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

Cowboys Needing Defensive Reinforcement

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In the first four rounds, the Cowboys have four picks: two first round selections, one third round selection, and one fourth round selection. Their defense was a major problem last season and it’s something they will have to address in the draft.

Dallas allowed the third most yards per game out of any team in the NFL last season with an average of 377.0 per game. They also gave up the most points in the NFL per game with an average of 30.1.

Offense hasn't been the issue. The Cowboys offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott has consistely been one of the best in the league during the regular season. Prescott and star wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb had the Cowboys offense firing all season long in 2025. They averaged the second most points in the NFL per game with an average of with 27.7.

Dallas missed the playoffs for the second straight season despite this high-flying offense. What they need now is to shore up the defensive side of the ball. Drafting Ramsey in the middle rounds could help contribute to that.

The Cowboys have made other moves on defense and it starts with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The 34-year-old Parker was previously a passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2024-25.

Jul 28, 2021; Englewood, CO, United States; Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Prior to his time there, Parker was the defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos from 2021-2023. Instead of a retread defensive coordinator for the second start season, Dallas decided to go a little but outside of the box with this hire.

Last season, they had former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator and it didn't work out. Time will tell if Parker is the right person for the job.