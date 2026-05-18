Four-Star Gavin Williams' Recruiting Decision Drives USC Secondary Excitement

The USC Trojans flew a helicopter into Damien High School in La Verne, California, on May 7, all to win over four-star safety Gavin Williams through this recruiting flex.

Now the Trojans are flexing a future "no fly zone" thanks to Williams' decision on Sunday.

USC sealed the commitment of the talented defender who spurned Notre Dame, Washington, and UCLA for the Trojans. Williams does more than hand coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff a massive local win, though.

Four-Star Recruit Gavin Williams Forming Loaded USC Trojans Secondary

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Williams checks in as the nation's No. 9 safety per On3/Rivals. But he's not the only high-ranking defender coming to the secondary.

Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI brought up who else joins Williams here, each of whom is a top 100 talent:

USC’s 2027 commits in the secondary:



Five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, four-star safety Gavin Williams and four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang.



All four are top 100 recruits from Southern California. No fly zone. — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) May 17, 2026

The five-star Fa'alave-Johnson was another who received a visit from USC via helicopter, as members of the Trojans staff touched down at Cathedral Catholic High during May's NCAA Spring Evaluation period to assure his commitment. While Fa'alave-Johnson stars as a versatile wide receiver and running back, he's projected to line up at safety with Williams.

Aaryn Washington helps fill one cornerback side out of IMG Academy in Florida. USC reeled in one of the most instinctive and cat-quick cornerbacks in the nation by winning over the 5-11 Washington.

Lang is the longer talent at 6-0, plus a local star out of Mater Dei in Santa Ana. He's also a former safety before moving over to cornerback, where his recruitment started to take off after the switch. He brings impressive ball skills to one of the boundary spots.

New USC Trojans Assistant Wins

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley isn't the sole winner here after Williams' decision. Safeties coach Doug Belk aggressively courted the backyard prospect and made sure USC wasn't losing him to a rival school.

But here's another winner in Williams' commitment decision: The newest defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson.

Patterson created a 4-2-5 defense years ago at TCU that eventually took off across the nation. He's long considered the pioneer of this scheme that's built on versatility, speed and placing as many as three ball-hawks on the backend.

His system doesn't just thrive with disruptive defenders along the front line or rolling with a two-linebacker look. Patterson needs a loaded secondary to hand opposing offenses fits. He'll soon have it by 2027 with the famed quartet coming in, including the recent pledge Williams, who can become his centerfield turnover magnet.

How Gavin Williams Impacts USC Trojans Safety Room

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams shores up a big need for the 2027 recruiting cycle for USC. Plus, the Trojans add their next potential Kamari Ramsey here.

Williams presents more than athletic prowess to the position. He is capable of playing the cerebral game with wideouts and quarterbacks, thanks to his background as a receiver. He'll know what routes wideouts are running and when to jump on passes.

Williams does take calculated risks when it comes to breaking on the football. But defenses, including the one Patterson is installing, need a risky defender who can play without fear. Williams adds a patrolman in the middle who keeps playing right in front of him before moving into the open field tackle.

USC fans will love his high-volume turnover ability, featuring six forced fumbles in his prep career. Now he's the fourth member of the new "no-fly zone" invading the land of Troy.

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