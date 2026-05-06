How USC's Running Backs Compare to Ohio State, Rest of the Big Ten

The USC Trojans' air attack attracts the buzz annually each season under Lincoln Riley. But the running game hasn't been ignored by Riley.

So much so that USC quietly produced the Big Ten Conference's sixth-ranked ground game in averaging 169.5 yards per game with the help of one breakout star. It begs the question, does USC have the best running back room in the Big Ten for 2026?

USC Running Attack Led by Former Walk-On

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

King Miller bet on himself and earned the throne of leading USC running back.

The 6-foot, 210-pound freshman sharked his way up the roster after taking a preferred walk-on opportunity at USC. He flashed his potential during mop-up duty against Missouri State in the season opener by hitting an average of 20 yards a carry.

Miller clearly wasn't complacent after that outing. He introduced himself to the college football world with nationally-ranked Michigan inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Calabasas High star slashed the Wolverines by hitting Michigan with one-cut and an explosive second gear.

King Miller | #USC | Running Back | 6-0, 215



One-cut, decisive runner with good vision and a burst in the open field. Former walk-on. Miller averaged 6.2 yards per carry in 2025. pic.twitter.com/GbvDDB5nsT — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) May 4, 2026

Miller tallied 158 rushing yards on 18 carries in that 31-13 rout. He emerged as the surprise breakout star back for a school that delivered legends like MarShawn Lloyd, Woody Marks and in years past LenDale White, Reggie Bush and Marcus Allen.

This non-scholarship talent delivered three more 100-yard outings from there, all against Big Ten foes in Nebraska (129 yards), Northwestern (127 yards) and city rival UCLA (124). The Trojans now enter the 2026 season carrying a 4-0 record when Miller scales past the century mark.

He figures to rise as the bell cow back this fall in the land of troy. But he's not the only big returner here.

Who Joins King Miller in Comprising USC Backfield

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Waymond Jordan re-enters the picture in forming the new two-headed monster out of the backfield. Jordan focused more on taking on a leadership role during his spring rehab from injury. But he'll be healthy by the start of the 2026 season when San Jose State pulls up for the Aug. 29 opener.

Jordan first arrived as a highly-touted junior college transfer out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He added his explosive wrinkle alongside Miller by averaging 6.5 yards a carry plus scoring five touchdowns through five games.

Miller and Jordan aren't the lone representation here. Riley and USC landed two prized freshmen ready to impact out the gate.

Deshonne Redeaux is the new local star addition out of Oaks Chrsitian High in Westlake Village. Redeaux immediately is turning heads off his decisiveness, balance and burst after handoffs. He's put on a show already during spring ball.

He's not the lone prized newcomer in this room, as Shahn Alston joing the crew too. The Painesville, Ohio native looks more like the thunder back for the future off his 5-foot-10, 220-pound frame.

Riley Wormley adds to the unit as a redshirt freshman who starred for Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll High in Euless. Wormley earned playing time in three games for USC.

Redshirt junior Cian McKelvey is the second-most experienced runner next to Jordan. He played in one game last season (season opener versus Missouri State) and landed on the All-Academic team for the Big Ten.

Does USC Field the Best Backfield Among Big Ten Teams?

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trojan fans will embrace Miller and Jordan as their next two-headed backfield monster. Both are expected to take new leaps this fall.

Redeaux and Alston will be waiting in the wings but are capable of playing right away. Their additions solidify that the future is bright for USC' backfield.

This unit will gun for the conference's best backfield with Ohio State, which brings back 1,000-yard rusher Bo Jackson and adds prized four-star Legend Bey. Michigan figures to pound the rock too with Kyle Whittingham now leading as head coach. Oregon is one more that will gun for top Big Ten backfield with Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill back.

But USC comes with the depth and dynamics to pursue the top backfield in the Big Ten...and perhaps the nation.

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