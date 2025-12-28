USC's King Miller Opens Up About His Journey As Walk-On Running Back

When USC’s pair of starting running backs, Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, both went down with injuries in the Trojans' 31-13 home win over the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11, the team was in desperate need of a running back to step up. USC walk-on running back King Miller answered the call for the Trojans as he finished the dominant win over Michigan with 18 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Fast forward to December, and Miller is now a critical piece to the Trojans' offense and bright piece to its future after re-signing with USC. Miller finished the season leading the Trojans in rushing with 131 carries for 873 yards and seven touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Miller will look to play a key role in the No. 16 USC Trojans' concluding their season with 10 wins for the second time under coach Lincoln Riley when they face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 30.

During Saturday's Valero Alamo Bowl USC offense press conference, Miller spoke about his success this season as a walk-on running back and the support from his teammates, which has helped him succeed with the Trojans.

What King Miller Said

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On If He Envisioned Having a Major Impact In His First Season:

“I mean, honestly, no. I honestly just thought of it as an opportunity. I mean, nobody as a walk-on really dreams of thinking of all these big things, but I mean, when you really get that opportunity, you just got to take advantage of it, and I think it’s just played out like that,” Miller said

On the Support From His Teammates Throughout the Season:

“I think it’s just a testament to my teammates. Throughout this whole process from spring ball to fall camp, they had a lot of trust and confidence in me. Really going out there, especially when my number was called, they all had confidence in me, especially when that moment came," said Miller.

Miller's Impact On USC Moving Forward To Next Season

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery (36) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After a sensational freshman year for the Trojans, Miller will have a massive impact on the Trojans' offense entering next season. Miller looks to continue to improve entering next season, and the return of Waymond Jordan at full strength has the potential to form a dominant running back duo for USC in a 2026 season that will feature expectations to reach the College Football Playoff.

Before his ankle injury against Michigan, Jordan collected 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns in six games for the Trojans. Jordan rushed for over 100 yards in two wins for USC against Georgia Southern and Michigan State.

USC, along with finishing the season with 10 wins, looks to secure its third straight bowl victory under Riley when it faces off against TCU in the Alamo Bowl. The kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN. The Trojans are currently a 6.5-point favorite over TCU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

