USC Running Back King Miller Joins Wide Receiver Makai Lemon with Exclusive Honor
The No. 20 USC Trojans earned a signature win over the Michigan Wolverines in week 7 to improve to 5-1 on the season. USC's win was highlighted by the stellar performance of walk-on freshman running back King Miller, who was awarded the Paul Hornung Player of the Week for his career night against Michigan.
The Paul Hornung Award is presented to the most versatile player in college football at the end of the season. No USC player has ever received the honor that former Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter won the last two seasons.
Miller Becomes Second Trojan Named Paul Hornung Player of the Week
Miller rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in USC's win over Michigan. He stepped up huge for the Trojans after starting running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders both left the game with injuries in the first half.
Miller became the second USC player this season to be named the Paul Hornung Player of the Week. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon earned the honor following his dominant performance in the Trojans' 45-31 win over the Michigan State Spartans in week 4. Lemon finished with eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown against Michigan State on Sept. 20.
Miller also received two other honors for his impactful performance against Michigan on Saturday. He was named Big Ten Freshman Football Player of the Week and the Burisworth Trophy Walk-On of the Week.
How Miller Can Make An Impact For USC In Marquee Matchup
With Jordan and Sanders now out for an extended period of time following their injuries, Miller looks to continue to step up for USC's running game. The Trojans will face another major test against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Saturday night, and his contributions will be key for USC.
Miller is now the starting running back for USC and will receive the majority of the carries against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Miller having a similar performance to the one in the win against the Wolverines would be huge for USC's chances of going on the road and knocking off Notre Dame.
The Trojans are currently underdogs against Notre Dame in a game that has massive implications for the College Football Playoff. It is also the first time this season that USC is an underdog with Notre Dame favored by 8.5 points on DraftKings. The Trojans were the favorites in their one loss of the season against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
It'll be interesting to see how USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's group takes on the unexpected underdog role under the lights in a hostile environment against Notre Dame in South Bend.
