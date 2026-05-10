Impressions of USC Four-Star Recruit Quentin Hale at College Showcase

Corona Centennial (Calif.) held its spring College Showcase this past Thursday night.

Over 50 college programs made their way to one of the premier high school football programs not just in Southern California, but the country.

Quentin Hale Shines in Front of USC Personnel

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

USC assistant general manager Dre Brown and executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker were in-attendance to watch one of the program's top commits in the 2027 cycle, four-star receiver Quentin Hale.

One thing was evident throughout the night, Hale was far and away the best player on the field. The 6-foot-3, 192-pounder caught everything thrown his way. He won running short, immediate and deep routes. On one vertical route, with the cornerback trailing closely, Hale had late hands to prevent him from punching the ball away.

And Centennial is certainly not lacking talent in the secondary, they have a number of defensive backs that hold Power Four offers, hence the reason why Washington sent its cornerbacks and safeties coach to Southern California power. And they weren’t the only school that sent secondary coaches.

There’s a lot to Hale’s game that would remind fans of former USC receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of last month’s NFL Draft. Hale has a great release package and is long strider that can run by defenders on vertical routes. His ability to sink his hips and change direction with his routes is impressive for a receiver his size.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Hale showed on Thursday night is no different than what he did at Los Angeles Cathedral (Calif.), where he hauled in 26 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Hale has been impressive on the 7v7 circuit this spring. He earned MVP honors at the The Opening Los Angeles in February and will compete in The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Oregon, this summer.

After an impressive offseason, the USC commit and No. 50 overall prospect according to 247Sports, will be a player to watch that could earn his fifth star. This season, Hale will play in a prolific offense under legendary high school coach Matt Logan and assistant head coach Anthony Catalano.

USC’s Receiver Recruiting Class

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After signing six receivers in the 2026 cycle, the Trojans hold commitments from another impressive list of pass-catchers.

Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III reclassified from the 2028 to the 2027 cycle this earlier this month. After earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors, Oliver put up mind boggling numbers in his sophomore year with 92 catches for 1,839 and an Arizona state record 29 receiving touchdowns.

He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona and the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year. Oliver also earned first team All-American honors alongside USC freshman receivers Trent Mosley and Boobie Feaster.

Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver Eli Woodard has put together an impressive offseason himself on the 7v7 circuit. He’s been a fast riser in the rankings, jumping from a three to a four-star. The local two-way star gives the Trojans another explosive playmaker in the slot at receiver.

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