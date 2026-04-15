USC Trojans' Transfer Portal Ranking Shifts After KJ Lewis Addition

The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman have received a massive boost to their backcourt depth ahead of the 2026-27 season with the addition of Georgetown transfer guard KJ Lewis. After recently visiting USC, Lewis announced his intention to commit to the Trojans on Tuesday, to form what has the potential to be a dominant backcourt with guard Rodney Rice.

Last season, Lewis led the Hoyas in scoring, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. In his one season with Georgetown, the Hoyas finished 16-18 overall, including 6-14 in conference play despite Lewis' leadership. Before transferring to Georgetown, Lewis also played two seasons with the Arizona Wildcats.

Jan 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) dunks during the first half against the UConn Huskies at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Lewis is Mussleman’s first transfer addition of what could be another aggressive approach in the portal this offseason. Following his commitment, USC has the No. 37 overall-ranked transfer portal class, per 247Sports, with the potential to improve with more additions.

Why Addition Of KJ Lewis Is Massive For USC Trojans

Dec 17, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives for the basket during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Adding Lewis was much needed, especially for a USC backcourt that struggled following the season-ending injuries to Rice and Amarion Dickerson this past year. After starting the 2025-26 season strong at 12-1, the Trojans struggled the rest of the season, winning six more games to finish with an 18-14 overall record and 7-13 in Big Ten play.

The Trojans finished the season on an eight-game losing streak, failing to make the NCAA Tournament in their second season under Musselman. USC also lost four of its key rotation guards to the transfer portal this offseason, including EJ Neal Jr, Amarion Dickerson, Jerry Easter II, and Jordan Marsh.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trojan fans are hopeful that the addition of Lewis to the team’s backcourt can help USC remain consistent throughout the season and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years.

Along with Lewis' commitment to USC, there are many other reasons for Trojan fans to be excited about the potential of their basketball program heading into its third season with Musselman as coach.

USC's Top-10 Ranked Recruiting Class

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

USC is set to bring in the No. 6 overall-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports, which includes three talented commits. Five-star St. John Bosco forward Christian Collins from Bellflower, California, highlights the Trojans recruiting class. Collins is ranked the No. 9 overall player nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports

Four-star recruits Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff from Archbishop Stepinac in West Plains, New York, are also a part of what is Musselman’s best class so far at USC. All three recruits recently played in the McDonald’s All-American game in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 31.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked third in the Big Ten behind the Michigan Wolverines (No. 2) and the Michigan State Spartans (No. 3). With these three recruits and the addition of Lewis to the Trojans roster, USC has the potential to be one of the most underrated Big Ten teams next season and have its best season yet under Musselman.

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