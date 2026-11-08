USC Trojans Learn Valuable Lesson During the Bye Week

Despite not playing on Saturday, the USC Trojans climbed up three spots from No. 18 to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll upon its release on Sunday, but it remains to be seen how the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will view the No. 20 USC team after a weekend filled with pivotal matchups as the final stretch of the season rears its head.

Regardless of where USC lands in the updated rankings, the biggest priority for the Trojans is beating No. 4 Indiana in order to gain an inside track into the Big Ten Championship game. USC coach Lincoln Riley has not led the Trojans to a CFP berth yet in his time with the program, and reaching the Big Ten title game would also be historic for USC.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One Takeaway for USC Trojans After Week 10

In a weekend that saw No. 1 Miami, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 9 BYU, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 12 Ohio State, and No. 14 LSU all lose, the top of the rankings will look dramatically different come Tuesday. The Trojans' bye week allowed USC to avoid the carnage of Saturday, but Riley and company did learn a valuable lesson that nobody is safe as the season rolls on.

The CFP does not officially begin until December, but this fall seems to have a feeling akin to March Madness. While the one-game tournament has not started yet, losses this late in the year can be detrimental to a team's playoff chances.

If USC can take care of business against Indiana, the Trojans will have everything to play for against Maryland and No. 8 UCLA to finish the season. With a loss to the Hoosiers, a three-loss USC team would not be completely eliminated from the CFP. A number of two-loss teams sit near the top of the rankings, and a three-loss team from the Big Ten or SEC could receive an at-large bid.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) throws the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans Control Their Own Destiny

There are two teams ahead of USC in the Big Ten standings, and the Trojans play both of them in November. Riley and the Trojans are in control of their own destiny, and if the USC can add another upset to this fall over Indiana, questions of Riley's hot seat may cool down entirely.

The margin for error increases if USC beats Indiana, but the crosstown rivalry with UCLA looms in what could be a high-stakes matchup.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney walks the sideline against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Trojans are unable to take care of business against Indiana, not all is lost. A win over the Bruins not only spoils a rival's potential perfect season but also gives USC a much-needed quality win as they jockey for an at-large bid.

It all starts against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14. Kickoff between the Hoosiers and the Trojans from Bloomington, Indiana, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT. Betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook favor the Hoosiers by 7.5 points over USC.

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