USC’s College Football Playoff Path Becomes Clear After New Rankings
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The first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings have been revealed, and the USC Trojans, fresh off their statement 30-18 win over the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, check in at No. 20.
At 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, the Trojans have a clear path to the CFP with three games remaining on their regular season schedule against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), Maryland Terrapins (Nov. 21), and No. 8 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).
Making the CFP in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley and for the first time in program history is a goal many USC fans are desperate for, and the results in their three remaining games will determine whether they reach that goal.
Full College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings
- Miami
- Georgia
- Utah
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Texas
- UCLA
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Texas Tech
- Wake Forest
- Houston
- Missouri
- Iowa
- USC
- South Carolina
- Arizona
- Oregon
- Florida
- Boise State
Are USC Trojans Ranked Too Low In CFP Top 25 Rankings?
Given that the Trojans just upset the Buckeyes in one of the biggest wins of Riley’s tenure, an argument can be made that USC was ranked a little too low in the first CFP Top 25 poll. In the AP Top 25 poll, the Trojans are two spots ahead of their CFP ranking at No. 18. So why such a low ranking for the Trojans?
Losing 24-7 on the road to a Wisconsin Badgers team that was just dominated by the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes definitely hurts the Trojans and may have been a factor in them not breaking into the teens.
The Trojans are the fifth-highest-ranked team in the Big Ten behind the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 8 UCLA Bruins, No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, and No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes. While ranked lower than expected, the Trojans control their own destiny to make the CFP, as wins over the two top-10 teams to end the regular season over the Hoosiers and Bruins should book the Trojans a spot in the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5 and be enough to break into the 12-team bracket for the very first time.
The Trojans look to use their second bye week of the season to prepare for their pivotal road matchup on Nov. 14 against a Hoosiers team that has shown its flaws recently with two down-to-the-wire wins against unranked opponents, the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
USC will kick off its marquee game in Bloomington on Nov. 14 against Indiana at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. It’ll be the first time the Trojans face the Hoosiers since they joined the Big Ten in 2024. The Trojans have never lost to the Hoosiers. USC is 4-0 all-time against Indiana, with their last meeting coming at the Coliseum in 1982.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.