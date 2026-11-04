USC Trojans Are Biggest Loser In First College Football Playoff Rankings

When the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings came out Tuesday night, some USC fans were surprised to see the Trojans ranked so low, especially after their 30-18 upset of the then No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Halloween night.

The Trojans checked into the first CFP rankings at No. 20, two spots below their AP Poll ranking of No. 18. Four Big Ten teams rank ahead of the Trojans, including the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers, who are next up on the schedule for USC, the No. 8 UCLA Bruins, No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, and No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes.

With the rankings officially reveled, here's a breakdown of why the Trojans are among the teams that suffered the most in the first CFP Top 25 rankings.

Why USC Was Among Biggest Losers Of First CFP Top 25 Rankings

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) were one of the biggest losers in the first CFP Top 25 rankings, as a strong case could be made that they should’ve been ranked a little bit higher. However, given how they suffered their two losses this season, there's an argument that can also be made that the Trojans' No. 20 ranking is justified.

The Trojans two losses this season against the No. 23 Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers both came by double digits, as USC’s defense dominated. The Ducks have experienced their fair share of struggles this season, having suffered three losses after starting the year as a national championship contender.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., left, celebrates a long run as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Also, the Badgers, fresh off their 24-7 win over the Trojans on Oct. 24, followed up that promising performance with a blowout 30-0 road loss to the Hawkeyes on Halloween. Other than their recent win over the Buckeyes, the Trojans don’t have another Top 25 win this season, another reason why USC may find themselves lower than some may believe they deserve.

USC Trojans Control Their Own Destiny For CFP

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, none of that matters for the Trojans as they move forward towards their final three regular-season games. The Trojans still control their own destiny to reach the CFP for the first time in program history, with games remaining against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), the Maryland Terrapins (Nov. 21), and the No. 8 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28).

After the release of the rankings, Riley chimed in on the Trojans' ranking and their path to the CFP for the first time.

"We're very well aware that we control our own destiny. There's no question about that," Riley said. "We just need to focus on us. We need to keep improving and playing good. We've got plenty of opportunites and have had some high-quality wins already. And obviously, there's a ton of football left to be played."

The Trojans are likely to wipe the floor with the Terrapins to send out their seniors in style on Nov. 21, but it's the results against the Hoosiers and Bruins that will decide their CFP destiny.

Coach Curt Cignetti’s defending national champion Hoosiers are a hard team to bet against, but they’ve shown their flaws recently with close calls against the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Despite their past road struggles under Riley, winning in Bloomington against the Hoosiers is something the Trojans are more than capable of doing.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and Co-Offensive Coordinator Tino Sunseri during the Indiana versus Minnesota football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite being one of the three remaining unbeaten teams in college football, the Bruins are also beatable, as anything can happen in rivalry games. As the Bruins are without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the Trojans look to extend their winning streak in the Crosstown Rivalry series to three games and spoil UCLA’s undefeated regular season if they are 11-0 when Nov. 28 rolls around.

Wins over both the Hoosiers and Bruins should be enough for the Trojans to not only book a spot in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 5, but also cement their place in the 12-team CFP bracket in their fifth season under Riley.

It’s a goal Trojan fans are desperate for, and as USC’s youth from their No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class continues to mature, reaching the CFP is something that very might well happen just when the pundits are beginning to count USC out.

The Trojans and Hoosiers will kick off at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Nov. 14 at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

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