ESPN's College GameDay Makes Picks For USC Trojans Clash vs. Indiana

The No. 18 USC Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) face the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) in Bloomington with Big Ten title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The winner of Saturday’s game will have a clear path to the CFP, while the loser could see their chances come to an end.

For the Trojans in their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley, USC is riding high off the bye week and their most signature win over the then No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Halloween.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite being 9.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, a majority of the ESPN College GameDay crew is taking the Trojans to upset the defending Big Ten and national champion Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

ESPN’s College GameDay Picks

Desmond Howard: Indiana

Nick Saban: USC

Pat McAfee: Indiana

Ian Johnson (guest picker): USC

Kirk Herbstreit: USC

Josh Hoover Available to Play For Hoosiers

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) congratulates Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two straight close calls in their overtime wins over the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Cignetti’s Hoosiers squad is looking to return to playing consistent football, especially at quarterback.

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Over the last two games, Hoover has struggled with his consistency and his health, which have held the Hoosiers back and resulted in Grant Wilson starting in the second half of Indiana’s win over the Golden Gophers on Halloween.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti confirms that QB Josh Hoover is available to play, but will not confirm who he will start against USC https://t.co/gMz7sfUtPT — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) November 13, 2026

Hoover is available to play against the Trojans on Saturday, but that doesn’t guarantee that he will earn the start over Wilson, according to Cignetti. Whoever starts at quarterback on Saturday for the Hoosiers could play a significant role in Indiana’s chances of avoiding an upset.

The Trojans’ defense under their first-year defensive coordinator, Gary Patterson, continues to improve and looks to build on one of their best performances of the season against the Buckeyes.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Trojans starting quarterback Jayden Maiava performs against the Hoosiers' defense will also be a deciding factor in USC pulling off the upset on Saturday over Indiana. Through nine games this season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 2,524 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

He’s been as consistent as they come in college football, and how he performs on Saturday will play a role in the Trojans earning another signature win to their CFP resume as they look to earn a spot in the 12-team bracket for the first time in program history. It’s a milestone that Trojan fans are desperate for, as they’ve come so close to reaching it on two previous occasions under Riley.

The Trojans and Hoosiers will kick off at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. The Trojans have never lost to the Hoosiers, as they’re 4-0 all-time against Indiana. Saturday’s clash will be the first time the two teams meet as both Big Ten members.

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