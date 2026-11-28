The No. 15 USC Trojans appeared to be facing a depleted UCLA quarterback room.

Before Thanksgiving, the No. 9 Bruins listed quarterback Ty Dieffenbach as questionable amid his hip injury from the Nov. 21 Michigan loss. Signs first pointed to Dieffenbach sitting this one out, especially after being carted off the field in Ann Arbor.

Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet an update before the Battle of Los Angeles will grab the attention of USC fans.

Ty Dieffenbach Update Before USC Showdown

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Dieffenbach will officially be a game-time decision before Saturday's matchup for USC. Thamel announced on College GameDay that Dieffenbach has practiced all week and is a "true game time decision."

Additionally, UCLA insider for the California Post Ben Bolch dropped this pivotal update that will impact the Bruins' quarterback depth chart.

"Hearing encouraging things on Ty Dieffenbach. Sounds like he might really be a game-time decision if things keep trending this way," Bolch said via the social media website X.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So it appears USC, coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson will prepare for multiple Bruins passers after all. Dieffenbach may be healthy enough to suit up, but the Trojans do not yet know who they are facing.

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The Bruins' other option behind center is true freshman Madden Iamaleava, whose brother Nico was the week one starter before going down during the Oct. 10 road upset over Oregon. The younger Iamaleava threw just one pass in limited duty against the Wolverines, while also carrying the ball twice for -1 yards.

USC Still Must Prepare for This Element of UCLA

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a penalty in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of who indeed takes the quarterback reins, the air attack isn't UCLA's primary strength under coach Bob Chesney.

The first-year Bruins coach leans into offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy to pound opponents in the trenches. Kennedy prefers a more ball control, run-oriented attack that wears down teams. This approach also allows UCLA to win the time of possession battle while also emphasizing taking care of the ball.

Patterson and the USC defense will see multiple tight end sets here in all likelihood. UCLA runs multiple heavy set looks with more than one TE, including from full house formations. The Bruins have reignited their running attack through James Madison University transfer Wayne Knight, who has scored 13 touchdowns in 11 games.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But fellow running back Anthony Woods helps keep run defenses on their toes; adding 554 yards and six touchdowns to this deep ground game. UCLA also sprinkles in former Cal Golden Bears running back Jaivian Thomas as well, who has 318 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas didn't play in the 2025 Battle of Los Angeles but lost to USC 50-49 during the 2023 season while at Cal.

UCLA and Kennedy won't aim to become one dimensional, though. They'll look to set up the play action with either Dieffenbach or Iamaleava. Kennedy and Chesney trust dual-threat passers too, including allowing Nico Iamaleava to run when needed. The coaching duo also trusted quarterback Alonza Barnett III to unleash his legs on defenses while at JMU.

Regardless, signs now point to USC dealing with two quarterbacks. But the Trojans are already used to these circumstances...having seen it against Maryland on Nov. 21, plus before facing Indiana back on Nov. 14.

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