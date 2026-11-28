What USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Injury Report Means
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The No. 15 USC Trojans will close out their 2026 regular season schedule on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in a high-stakes Crosstown Rivalry matchup against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins.
The Trojans (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) are no longer alive for the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis after the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes 31-7 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, the Trojans are still pursuing a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a win over the Bruins can help them get there.
Standing in their way are the Bruins (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten), who’ve had a remarkable first season under first-year coach Bob Chensey. The former James Madison coach has turned around a struggling Bruins program overnight and has UCLA on the doorstep of the CFP.
Saturday’s Crosstown Rivalry matchup at the Rose Bowl is one of the most anticipated in the rivalry's recent history, and it shouldn’t disappoint. With so much on the line for both teams, here’s a look at the Trojans injuries, per Friday’s Big Ten availability report, which saw no changes.
USC Trojans Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins
Out
- WR Terrell Anderson
- WR Corey Simms
- S Kendarius Reddick
- S Trestin Castro
- S Isaiah Rubin
- LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson
- LB Roman Marchetti
- OL Kilian O’Connor
- OL Hayden Treter
UCLA Bruins Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s Updated Injury Status
For the third consecutive day, Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach remains questionable for Saturday’s rivalry showdown with the Trojans. In the Bruins' 18-16 triple-overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Dieffenbach suffered a minor hip injury.
Dieffenbach’s status for Saturday’s game could make or break the Bruins chances against the Trojans, as it’ll be difficult to beat Coach Riley’s group with a third-string quarterback. That quarterback could be either Madden Iamaleava or Anthony Woods.
Dieffenbach has impressed since taking over for starter Nico Iamaleava, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury in the Bruins' 17-15 road win over the No. 12 Oregon Ducks on Oct. 10. Since then, Dieffenbach has thrown for 1,406 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions for the Bruins.
USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds, Kickoff Time
The Trojans arrive at the Rose Bowl as 4.5-point favorites over the Bruins, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over/under line for Saturday’s rivalry contest is also currently set at 46.5 points. This line originally opened at 11.5 points, which could point to Dieffenbach playing on Saturday.
USC leads the all-time series 52-34-7 over UCLA, and their last three-game winning streak in the Crosstown Rivalry came from 2015 to 2017, something the Trojans look to replicate on Saturday with a win over the Bruins.
The Trojans and Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT, with CBS broadcasting the game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.