The No. 15 USC Trojans will close out their 2026 regular season schedule on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in a high-stakes Crosstown Rivalry matchup against the No. 9 UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans (8-3 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) are no longer alive for the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis after the No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes 31-7 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, the Trojans are still pursuing a spot in the College Football Playoff, and a win over the Bruins can help them get there.

Standing in their way are the Bruins (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Ten), who’ve had a remarkable first season under first-year coach Bob Chensey. The former James Madison coach has turned around a struggling Bruins program overnight and has UCLA on the doorstep of the CFP.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s Crosstown Rivalry matchup at the Rose Bowl is one of the most anticipated in the rivalry's recent history, and it shouldn’t disappoint. With so much on the line for both teams, here’s a look at the Trojans injuries, per Friday’s Big Ten availability report, which saw no changes.

USC Trojans Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

S Isaiah Rubin

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

UCLA Bruins Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach’s Updated Injury Status

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Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) throws downfield during the first quarter against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the third consecutive day, Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach remains questionable for Saturday’s rivalry showdown with the Trojans. In the Bruins' 18-16 triple-overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Dieffenbach suffered a minor hip injury.

Dieffenbach’s status for Saturday’s game could make or break the Bruins chances against the Trojans, as it’ll be difficult to beat Coach Riley’s group with a third-string quarterback. That quarterback could be either Madden Iamaleava or Anthony Woods.

Dieffenbach has impressed since taking over for starter Nico Iamaleava, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury in the Bruins' 17-15 road win over the No. 12 Oregon Ducks on Oct. 10. Since then, Dieffenbach has thrown for 1,406 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions for the Bruins.

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds, Kickoff Time

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans arrive at the Rose Bowl as 4.5-point favorites over the Bruins, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The over/under line for Saturday’s rivalry contest is also currently set at 46.5 points. This line originally opened at 11.5 points, which could point to Dieffenbach playing on Saturday.

USC leads the all-time series 52-34-7 over UCLA, and their last three-game winning streak in the Crosstown Rivalry came from 2015 to 2017, something the Trojans look to replicate on Saturday with a win over the Bruins.

The Trojans and Bruins will kick off at the Rose Bowl at 12:30 p.m. PT, with CBS broadcasting the game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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